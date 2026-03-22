Stonebwoy's Comment After Hugging Shattawale Disappointing

It was a good effort on the part of organisers to invite Stonebwoy and Shattawale as guests at the GFA World Cup Fund Raising Event, yesterday 20th March, 2026.

I must admit,Stonebwoy speaks eloquently and has depth but his comments after the president encouraged him and Shatta to hug as a symbolic gesture of peace and unity is unnecessary and disappointing.The comments could suggest he is the cantakerous one in their beef.Listen to his concluding statements.

Shatta Wale still represents the streets and Stone has seemingly positioned himself as an intellectual and scholar after bagging a masters degree.I appreciate his intellect and always showing that he is not schooled but educated.

You see the knowledge is not really about the certificates as a lot of the extremely educated and intelligent people are autodidacts and aren't schooled. School is the system amd education is the results or aftermath of subjecting yourself to the system.

Higher knowledge when acquired is an experience that humbles and comes with expectations and responsibilities. A responsibility to impart this knowledge, live as a higher and improved version of oneself and impact the community or society.When one is successfully educated,there is an expansion in the faculties and an awakening,creating an intellectual and scholar in a person.

Why am I disappointed? I expected Stonebwoy to be the pacifist among the two but he seems to be the one fuelling the beef at this moment.Perhaps it is good for business.

However,you cannot present yourself as the intellectual/scholar in one breath and in the next, be the wild one(for lack of a better word).Is that what a scholar and intellectual does?

I am distrubed that a scholar and intellectual with depth could openly play the political card-stating he had contributed to the NDC winning power,..Why would you play that card? Especially at a public event when as a successful artiste you need to maintain a broad appeal and keep your fanbase united?

It is within living memory, how attached Stonebwoy was to notable power players, decision makers in the previous administration and how symbiotic and transactional such relationships may have been.How would the rank and file of the NPP as well as fans of Stonebwoy perceive his new sworn love for the government of the day.

In my opinion,this reeks of desperation, insincerity,opportunistic tendencies,antics and theatrics that the average politician can smell even with a catarrh.

And interestingly,my brother couldnt help but give a lecture to the president and other dignitaries of the land about the need to maintain the difficult relationship with his cousin Charles Nii Armah Mensah Shatta wale(shatta movement) citing Kotoko(Fabulous) and Hearts of Oak(Phobia).Reiterating his position to stay at loggerheads with Shatta,dismissing the presidents effort to broker peace.

Shatta seems to be with more composure and the gentleman considering these developments.

Is there a dilated ego? Slow your roll brother,One Love.

Long Live Mother Ghana

By Charles Selorm Dumenu