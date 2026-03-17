Fawzia Abagnamah donates 200 furniture sets to Kologo Primary School

The Upper East Regional Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fawzia Yakubu Abagnamah, has donated 200 sets of school furniture to Kologo Primary School in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality to improve teaching and learning conditions.

The intervention comes as a major relief to the school, which has long grappled with a severe shortage of furniture, forcing pupils from Kindergarten to Primary Six to lie on their stomachs or sit on bare classroom floors during lessons.

Headteacher Jonathan Azibayela described the situation as dire, noting that it has significantly hampered effective teaching and supervision. He explained that the absence of desks makes it difficult for teachers to move freely in classrooms to monitor pupils’ work, while also contributing to the rapid deterioration of learners’ uniforms.

“From KG1 to Primary Six, learners lie prostrate on the floor to learn. Their uniforms get dirty every day and often tear because they sit and lie on the bare floor,” he said.

Mr. Azibayela acknowledged that although the 200 desks may not fully resolve the deficit, they will greatly improve the learning environment and enhance teaching outcomes. He expressed gratitude to Madam Abagnamah and the donors for the timely support and appealed to government and the public to extend further assistance to the school.

Presenting the items, Madam Abagnamah, who also serves as the Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, commended teachers for their resilience despite the challenging conditions.

She revealed that the donation was made on behalf of a concerned community member who secured the furniture through the Ghana Education Trust Fund after coming across a video showing pupils lying on the floor during lessons.

Madam Abagnamah further urged school authorities to adopt a strong maintenance culture to ensure the longevity of the furniture, stressing that proper care will sustain the intervention and continue to improve the quality of education delivery at the school.