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NPP launches digital registration platforms for party membership

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP launches digital registration platforms for party membership
THU, 12 MAR 2026

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched digital tools to make its ongoing membership registration easier for Ghanaians.

The initiative, launched amid the registration exercise which began on March 1 and will run until March 31, now allows interested individuals to register without having to visit party offices in person.

According to the party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, known affectionately as Nana B, members can register, manage their membership, and pay dues through three platforms.

These include the online portal at Member.newpatrioticparty.org, the NPP Mobile App available on iOS and Android devices, and the USSD service by dialling *920*279# from any mobile phone.

“The NPP has introduced digital tools to enhance its membership registration, making it more convenient for members and supporters to participate in the process,” the Organiser said.

The party added that these platforms are intended to improve accessibility, streamline registration, and strengthen engagement among members.

“These digital initiatives are aimed at improving accessibility, simplifying the registration process, and strengthening member engagement, thereby supporting the continued growth and organizational development of the party,” the statement noted.

The NPP said it aims to build a more efficient, connected, and responsive membership system and ensure that all Ghanaians who wish to join the party can do so quickly and easily.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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