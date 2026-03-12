Africa’s New Commodity Power Play: Gold, Oil, Food and Finance Reshape the Continent’s Markets

Across Africa’s economic landscape, a series of seemingly separate developments—from gold refining in Central Africa to financial market rallies in West Africa—are converging into a broader story about how the continent is repositioning itself in global markets.

Recent developments analysed by the Accra Street Journal suggest that Africa is entering a new phase of economic strategy where control over resources, domestic industrialisation, and stronger financial systems are becoming central pillars of growth.

From the expansion of mining operations and the launch of local processing plants to reforms in banking systems and surging stock markets, these shifts are reshaping the continent’s economic narrative.

Africa’s Gold Strategy Is Changing

The global rally in gold prices has created powerful incentives for African countries to rethink how they manage their mineral wealth.

In Central Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo recently launched its first gold refinery through DRC Gold Refinery S.A. in Kalemie.

The facility can process 500 to 600 kilograms of gold per month, enabling the country to refine its own gold domestically rather than exporting raw material for processing abroad.

For decades, much of Africa’s gold has been exported in unrefined form, allowing foreign refineries to capture the most profitable segments of the value chain.

Now governments across the continent are attempting to reverse that pattern by investing in local refining capacity and tighter control over mineral exports.

The shift reflects a wider continental strategy aimed at capturing more economic value from natural resources.

The Global Gold Boom Fuels African Miners

The timing of these investments is no coincidence.

Gold prices have experienced one of their strongest rallies in decades, climbing roughly 60% during 2025 and continuing to rise into the new year as investors flock to safe-haven assets.

This surge has significantly boosted profits for African mining companies.

In South Africa, Harmony Gold Mining Company reported a 13% increase in headline earnings per share for the six months to December.

The Johannesburg-listed miner also declared a record dividend of approximately $208 million, demonstrating how higher gold prices are translating directly into shareholder returns.

Major institutional investors—including global asset managers like BlackRock and Vanguard Group—continue to hold significant stakes in the company, underscoring international interest in Africa’s mining sector.

For resource-rich economies, the gold rally has revived optimism that mining could once again become a powerful engine of economic growth.

Mining Expansion Signals Resource Competition

Beyond gold, Africa’s broader mining sector is attracting renewed strategic investment.

Across the continent, mining companies are expanding exploration and production activities in response to rising global demand for minerals used in energy transition technologies and industrial manufacturing.

These developments highlight a new era of resource competition, where countries are seeking not only to extract minerals but also to build local industries around them.

For African policymakers, the challenge is no longer simply producing commodities—it is ensuring that value addition, taxation, and industrialisation occur within national economies rather than overseas.

Oil Supply Risks Add Another Layer

While the mining sector benefits from commodity price rallies, the global energy market remains exposed to geopolitical risks.

Disruptions in oil supply chains—particularly in regions affected by geopolitical tensions—continue to influence global fuel prices.

For African economies, many of which rely heavily on imported petroleum products, such volatility has direct implications for inflation, transport costs and fiscal stability.

Oil market shocks therefore reinforce the importance of economic diversification and domestic production capacity, themes increasingly visible in policy decisions across the continent.

Ghana Moves to Protect Local Industry

In West Africa, policymakers are taking practical steps to strengthen domestic manufacturing.

The government of Ghana recently introduced a ban on the importation of pasta by land, a policy designed to curb smuggling and support the country’s first large-scale pasta processing facility.

The plant, operated by Olam Agri, is capable of producing around 40,000 tonnes of wheat-based pasta annually, covering roughly 40% of Ghana’s domestic demand.

The move highlights a broader policy approach focused on protecting emerging local industries from cheap imports and cross-border smuggling.

Beyond pasta, authorities have also introduced restrictions on several other imported goods, including rice, cooking oil and textiles.

These measures reflect growing concern among policymakers about the economic impact of import dependence and the need to encourage domestic production.

Financial Reforms Reshape Credit Markets

At the same time, structural reforms are transforming the financial sector.

The Bank of Ghana recently expanded participation in the country’s Credit Reporting System, requiring a wider range of institutions—including telecommunications firms, utilities and fintech companies—to submit credit data.

The move means banks will now have access to far richer information about borrower behaviour.

In practical terms, lenders will increasingly be expected to price loans based on individual risk profiles rather than applying broadly similar interest rates to all borrowers.

For consumers and businesses, the reform could gradually lead to a more sophisticated credit market where responsible financial behaviour results in lower borrowing costs.

Ghana’s Stock Market Surges

Meanwhile, investor optimism is already visible in capital markets.

On the Ghana Stock Exchange, financial sector stocks have become the standout performers of 2026.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index has surged more than 105% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broader market.

This rally has helped push total market capitalisation to approximately GH¢277.97 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence in Ghana’s banking and financial services sector.

For many investors, the surge demonstrates how financial institutions are emerging as a key driver of economic momentum.

Africa’s Markets Enter a New Phase

Taken together, these developments point to a larger transformation underway across the continent.

Africa’s economic story is increasingly defined by three interconnected trends:

Resource control and local processing in sectors such as gold and minerals Industrial policy aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing Financial sector reforms designed to deepen credit markets and attract investment

The combination of these forces is gradually reshaping how African economies interact with global markets.

Rather than remaining primarily exporters of raw commodities, many countries are attempting to move up the value chain while strengthening domestic financial systems.

The Road Ahead With Accra Street Journal

Challenges remain.

Commodity prices are volatile, infrastructure gaps persist, and policy implementation often faces political and institutional obstacles.

Yet the direction of travel is increasingly clear.

Across the continent, governments and investors are recognising that long-term economic prosperity will depend on greater control over resources, stronger industrial capacity, and deeper financial markets.

As the Accra Street Journal has repeatedly observed in its coverage of African markets, the continent’s next economic chapter will likely be written not only in mines and oil fields—but also in factories, stock exchanges and financial institutions.

For Africa, the race to capture value from its resources has already begun.

Source Used: Accra Street Journal - ASJ