ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Knowledge Is First a Gift; Then an Achievement

Day 23 | Ramadan Knowledge Series
Feature Article
THU, 12 MAR 2026

“And He taught you what you did not know. And ever great is the favour of Allah upon you.” ~Surah An-Nisa, 4:113

This Verse of The Holy Quran approaches knowledge as an unearned status in life. It says you were taught it. The weight of this distinction is that, every piece of understanding you hold arrived through channels you did not construct: parents who spoke before you could respond, teachers who gave years to a subject before you entered the room, books produced by people you will never meet, communities that preserved practices across generations you never witnessed. The favour the verse names preceded any effort on your part.

The philosopher Hannah Arendt described this condition with precision. Her concept of natality holds that every human being is born into a world they did not make, inheriting institutions, languages, and accumulated knowledge that precede them entirely. This inheritance is the precondition of all action. You can only add to what exists because what exists was handed to you first. Arendt argued that the appropriate response is a form of care for the world: a responsibility to receive what was given, tend it, and pass it forward in better shape than it was found. Gratitude, on this account, changes how you hold what you know, and whether you share it freely or guard it as personal property.

Developmental psychology confirms the mechanism. Lev Vygotsky’s research established that cognitive development in every child happens through social transmission first. The child reaches understanding in the zone of proximal development, the space between what they can do alone and what they can do with a more capable guide. No one learns in isolation. When access to a knowledgeable guide is unequal across communities, the capacity to receive knowledge is unequal before any examination is sat.

Ghana is in the middle of a consequential conversation about who receives this favour. The National Education Forum’s 212-recommendation report, received by President Mahama in June 2025 and pledged for integration into the 2026 Budget, identified the unequal distribution of trained teachers as the most persistent structural failure in the system. In March 2026, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu confirmed World Bank support of 300 million US dollars for school infrastructure upgrades, alongside GH₵1 billion from the GETFund directed at eliminating the double-track system in senior high schools. The question that will define the next phase is whether these resources reach the districts where children have historically received the least.

The global picture frames Ghana’s challenge within a shared failure of inheritance. The UNESCO 2026 Global Education Monitoring Report, launching on 25 March, focuses on access and equity, and its opening figure is that 272 million children, adolescents, and young people remain out of school worldwide. A separate UNESCO review places the number of adults without basic literacy at 739 million. These figures describe a world in which the transmission of knowledge across generations is being withheld from hundreds of millions of people by the conditions into which they were born.

In this Holy Month of Ramadan, write down what you have been given, then ask who around you has received less, and what you are positioned to do about it.

Issaka Sannie
Zongo Caucus Coordinator for the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter.

Issaka Sannie-Farakhan
Issaka Sannie-Farakhan, © 2026

Zongo Caucus Coordinator, UK & Ireland Chapter.Column: Issaka Sannie-Farakhan

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (47)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

The White House is seen as UFC Freedom 250 is held on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, 2026. - Julia Demaree Nikhinson, AP FBI foils plot to attack White House UFC event using explosive drones, snipers

2 hours ago

How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide

3 hours ago

Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies

3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak Abort all pending US extradition requests until Ken Ofori-Atta returns – Ras Mub...

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves

3 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey Thomas Partey to miss Ghana’s World Cup opener after Canadian court dismisses vi...

3 hours ago

Carlos Queiroz (right) says his players have been keen to embrace various philosophies of playing football in their desire to create a team style. - AFP - BEN STANSALL Ghana boss Queiroz hails spirit of players ahead of Panama clash at World Cup

3 hours ago

Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will gravitate to – Barker-Vormawor Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will grav...

4 hours ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nobody has the right to close part of public hospital without my consent – Healt...

5 hours ago

Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in an unknown location in this handout image dated June 4, 2026, with the RFA Tideforce seen in the background. - Crown copyright 2026/Royal Navy/Handout via Reuters Russian warship fires warning shots at UK-flagged yacht in the English Channel

Just in....
body-container-line