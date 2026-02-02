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NIA faces technical challenges following new system deployment

  Mon, 02 Feb 2026
General News NIA faces technical challenges following new system deployment
MON, 02 FEB 2026

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has reported temporary technical issues after rolling out a new system designed to integrate revised fees and charges.

In a public notice dated February 2, 2026, the Authority explained that the challenges arose following the deployment of the updated system.

The NIA said its technical team is actively working to resolve the problems and restore normal operations.

“Our technical team is actively working to address these issues and will ensure that the system is fully stabilised and operating smoothly in the shortest possible time,” the statement read.

The Authority appealed to the public for patience and understanding during this period.

“We kindly ask for the patience and cooperation of the public as we complete this process,” the notice added.

To assist clients affected by the technical difficulties, the NIA encouraged the public to use its support channels.

“Members of the public may reach out to us through all our official social media platforms or via the NIA Call Centre on 0302 999 306 / 307 / 309 for further assistance,” the statement said.

The Authority assured Ghanaians of its commitment to uninterrupted and efficient identity services nationwide.

“The NIA remains committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and uninterrupted identity services,” the notice emphasised.

The NIA apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for their understanding.

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