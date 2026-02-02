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Mon, 02 Feb 2026 Crime & Punishment

Taxi driver’s GHS5,000 bribe rejected as police seize suspected narcotics

  Mon, 02 Feb 2026
Taxidriver’sGHS5,000 bribe rejected as police seize suspected narcotics

The Ho West District Police in the Volta Region have arrested a taxi driver after allegedly attempting to offer a GHS5,000 bribe to officers during an operation that led to the discovery of suspected narcotics on January 31.

The suspect was intercepted following a tip-off that he was transporting illicit substances from Dzolokpuita to Ho.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rockson Gyasi, the Ho West District Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that officers mounted surveillance, which resulted in the dawn arrest.

He said the team spotted the Opel taxi cab at about 0557 hours, during which the driver tried to feign engine trouble by opening the bonnet.

According to DSP Gyasi, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Innocent Kpeglo, quickly admitted transporting the suspected narcotics to a contact in Aflao.

“He immediately confessed he had the parcels and even offered us GHS5,000 to drop the matter,” DSP Gyasi said.

He noted that the officers rejected the bribe and escorted the suspect to the Anyirawase Police Station for a thorough search of the vehicle.

A search beneath the back seat revealed 37 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, which were seized as evidence.

The Opel taxi cab, with registration number CR 675-12, was impounded, while Kpeglo was placed in custody to assist with investigations.

DSP Gyasi said the suspect was later transferred to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho and is being processed for court on a charge of possessing narcotic substances.

GNA

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