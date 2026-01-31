God Does Not Lie

Just know this.

God can reveal truth to anyone. It is not limited to titles, pulpits, or public recognition. Prophecy is not the private property of a select group. Yet one line must never be crossed. Not everything labeled a prophecy comes from God. Many so called prophecies are nothing more than personal wishes, political leanings, or emotional desires wrapped in spiritual language to sound authoritative.

. When He speaks, His word stands. There is no space for excuses such as “I made a mistake,” “I did not understand it well,” or “the timing was wrong.” Those explanations do not come from God. They come from people trying to escape accountability. If God says something will happen, it will happen. There are no revisions, no footnotes, and no apologies afterward.

We need to stop pretending otherwise. It is not acceptable for someone to boldly announce that God spoke to them, repeat it with confidence, influence thousands of people, and when it fails, quietly retreat behind excuses while demanding forgiveness as if nothing serious occurred. This is not a question of grace. It is a question of truth. And the truth is simple. . Ever.

What failed in such cases was not prophecy. It was prediction. It was calculation. It was personal expectation. It was ambition speaking loudly and borrowing God’s name for weight. It was a net cast with words, not a message sent from heaven. God did not fail. God was not wrong. People lied, not God.

This behavior is reckless and dishonest. It toys with people’s faith. It interferes with decisions. It manipulates emotions and creates confusion. It misleads those who trust easily and weakens the credibility of genuine faith in the eyes of many. Calling it spiritual does not make it sacred. Using God’s name does not make it true.

Truth matters. God’s name is not a shield for guesswork, ego, or deception. If we truly fear God, we must stop excusing false claims and start honoring truth. . He never has, and He never will.

#Puobabangna