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Sat, 31 Jan 2026 Feature Article

God Does Not Lie

God Does Not Lie

Just know this.
God can reveal truth to anyone. It is not limited to titles, pulpits, or public recognition. Prophecy is not the private property of a select group. Yet one line must never be crossed. Not everything labeled a prophecy comes from God. Many so called prophecies are nothing more than personal wishes, political leanings, or emotional desires wrapped in spiritual language to sound authoritative.

. When He speaks, His word stands. There is no space for excuses such as “I made a mistake,” “I did not understand it well,” or “the timing was wrong.” Those explanations do not come from God. They come from people trying to escape accountability. If God says something will happen, it will happen. There are no revisions, no footnotes, and no apologies afterward.

We need to stop pretending otherwise. It is not acceptable for someone to boldly announce that God spoke to them, repeat it with confidence, influence thousands of people, and when it fails, quietly retreat behind excuses while demanding forgiveness as if nothing serious occurred. This is not a question of grace. It is a question of truth. And the truth is simple. . Ever.

What failed in such cases was not prophecy. It was prediction. It was calculation. It was personal expectation. It was ambition speaking loudly and borrowing God’s name for weight. It was a net cast with words, not a message sent from heaven. God did not fail. God was not wrong. People lied, not God.

This behavior is reckless and dishonest. It toys with people’s faith. It interferes with decisions. It manipulates emotions and creates confusion. It misleads those who trust easily and weakens the credibility of genuine faith in the eyes of many. Calling it spiritual does not make it sacred. Using God’s name does not make it true.

Truth matters. God’s name is not a shield for guesswork, ego, or deception. If we truly fear God, we must stop excusing false claims and start honoring truth. . He never has, and He never will.

#Puobabangna

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2026

I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional and storyteller from Eggu in Ghana’s Upper West Region. With experience in WASH, public health, emergency response, and community development, I’ve worked with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision Int. More I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional, storyteller, and thinker from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. I carry with me the weight of real stories, the wisdom of a quiet upbringing, and a mission to use what I know to help others live with dignity, direction, and hope.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.Column: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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