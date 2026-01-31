We Have Always Been on the Tracks: Reclaiming African and Black Contributions to Transport Innovation

As February approaches, conversations around Black history often focus on civil rights, politics, and culture. These stories matter deeply. But there is another narrative that is just as important and far less told, the role of Black, African, and African American innovators in shaping the rail and inland water transport systems that power the modern world.

This month, I want to deliberately shift the lens

Too often, railways and inland waterways are presented as technologies designed, owned, and advanced elsewhere, while Africans and people of African descent are portrayed only as labour, passengers, or afterthoughts. This framing is incomplete and misleading. From early railway, engineering breakthroughs to inland navigation, port logistics, signaling, safety systems, and mechanical innovation, Black inventors and professionals have been part of this journey from the very beginning.

Some worked within hostile systems that denied them credit. Others patented technologies that quietly became industry standards. Many solved problems of efficiency, safety, and mobility long before diversity in engineering was even a conversation. Their stories were not erased because they lacked impact, but because history chose not to amplify them.

For Ghana and Africa, this history matters

When we talk about rebuilding railways, revitalizing inland water transport, or modernizing public mobility, we are not entering unfamiliar territory. We are reconnecting with a legacy of innovation that people who look like us have always contributed to. Understanding this helps shift mindset, from dependency to confidence, from imitation to ownership.

Throughout February, this column will spotlight Black, African American, and African inventors whose work influenced rail transport, inland waterways, and related transport technologies. The goal is not nostalgia. It is perspective. Knowing that we have always been part of this story changes how we see our present challenges, and how boldly we imagine solutions.

Transport systems are not just steel, water, and infrastructure. They are the product of human ingenuity. And that ingenuity has never belonged to one race, one continent, or one history.

This month, we remember, reclaim, and reinsert ourselves into the narrative, where we have always belonged.

Author: Joseph Fuseini ([email protected])