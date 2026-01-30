London remains the world’s most diverse city – Raphael Mensah

Raphael Mensah, CEO and Founder of Rafarazzi Couture

Raphael Mensah, CEO and Founder of Rafarazzi Couture, has described London as the most diverse city he has experienced, praising its deep-rooted culture of inclusion and multicultural coexistence.

Speaking from his personal travels across major global destinations, the Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur said London’s diversity goes far beyond appearance.

“Having experienced several global cities, London remains the most diverse from my perspective as a Ghanaian,” Mensah said. “Its diversity is not only visible in ethnicity, language, and culture, but embedded in everyday life, from professional spaces to public transport.”

According to him, the city’s multicultural character is reflected in workplaces, financial institutions, and public transportation systems where people of different backgrounds interact naturally on a daily basis.

“London functions as a global intersection where identities coexist, interact, and influence one another,” he noted. “It creates an environment that feels both international and locally grounded.”

Raphael Mensah has traveled extensively across Europe and Asia, including Paris in France, Cologne in Germany, Glasgow in Scotland, Langkawi and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Brussels in Belgium, and Singapore. Despite these global experiences, he believes London stands apart in how seamlessly diversity is integrated into daily life.

“This depth of inclusion distinguishes London from other cities and reinforces its position as a truly global capital,” he added.

As the CEO and Founder of Rafarazzi Couture, Mensah said exposure to multicultural cities has shaped his creative outlook, with London providing constant inspiration through its blend of cultures, styles, and identities.

His reflections, shared under hashtags such as #rafarazzi 🇬🇭 #london #bank #londonbank #londontfl #londontube #londontrains, have generated discussions online about global mobility, cultural integration, and the evolving identity of modern cities.

London’s vibrant streets, transport networks, and professional environments continue to reflect its role as a meeting point for the world — a quality that, according to Mensah, defines what it truly means to be a global city.