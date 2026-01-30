Air Tanzania Launches Dar es Salaam–Lagos–Accra Route to Strengthen East–West African Connectivity

Accra, Ghana — January 28, 2026 — Ghana and Tanzania have taken a significant step toward advancing Pan-African integration with the launch of Air Tanzania’s maiden flight on the Dar es Salaam–Lagos–Accra route. The service marks Air Tanzania’s first operation into Ghana and makes it the 26th international airline serving Kotoka International Airport.

The new route is expected to enhance air connectivity between East and West Africa, stimulate tourism and trade, and promote people-to-people exchanges in line with Africa’s continental integration and AfCFTA objectives.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Accra, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, described the route as a major boost to Africa’s tourism and cultural ecosystem. She said improved connectivity remains critical to sustainable growth, noting that the direct link significantly reduces travel time and strengthens economic, tourism and cultural ties between the two regions. The Minister invited East Africans to experience Ghana’s heritage sites and hospitality, while encouraging Ghanaians to explore Tanzania’s iconic attractions, including Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti and Zanzibar.

Hon. Gomashie further urged Air Tanzania to promote African cuisine, music and textiles onboard and pledged her Ministry’s readiness to partner with the airline to ensure Ghana’s cultural identity is reflected in the travel experience. She described the new route as symbolising Africa’s shared dream of unity and mobility, rooted in the Pan-African ideals of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Government of Tanzania, the Minister of Transport, Prof. Makame Mbarawa, described the route as a strategic bridge that deepens historical, cultural and economic relations between the two countries. He said the direct connection would boost tourism, trade, investment and broader economic cooperation, adding that Accra’s status as a stable and fast-growing commercial and logistics hub aligns with Tanzania’s economic diplomacy objectives.

Prof. Mbarawa commended the management and staff of Air Tanzania and reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to strengthening the airline as a strategic national asset and regional aviation hub. He also expressed appreciation to the Government of Ghana for the necessary approvals and warm hospitality.

The Tanzanian Consul in Ghana, Dr. Ken Kweku, welcomed the launch as a milestone in bilateral relations and called for greater promotion of Ghana in Tanzania, while pledging the Consulate’s support for deepening cooperation. Ghana’s Minister of Transport, Hon. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, also thanked the Tanzanian government and assured Air Tanzania of Ghana’s continued support.

The group were received by the Ghana Airport company limited led by the Managing Director, Mrs. Yvon Nana Oye Afriyie Opara.

Air Tanzania’s new service will operate at least twice weekly, reinforcing Ghana’s position as a gateway to West Africa and supporting the vision of a connected, integrated and competitive African aviation market

Source: Delassie Mabel Awuku- PR Unit- MoTCCA