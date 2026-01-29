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Fire Guts NOBISCO Girls’ dormitory

  Thu, 29 Jan 2026
Disaster Fire Guts NOBISCO Girls’ dormitory
THU, 29 JAN 2026

Nearly 900 female students of the Northern School of Business have been displaced after a massive fire outbreak gutted the school’s girls’ dormitory on Wednesday afternoon.

The dormitory, which accommodates students from Aggrey, Arthur, Ali and Gbewaa houses, was completely destroyed by the fire.

At the time of the incident, most students were in class. They later rushed back to the dormitory in a desperate attempt to salvage their belongings.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service battled the blaze for several hours before finally bringing it under control.

Although no casualties were reported, the fire destroyed beds, mattresses, books, uniforms and other personal belongings, leaving many of the affected students traumatised and without accommodation.

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