Gabby: Please, Spare Ghanaians the Painful Revision of Our Recent Economic Suffering

When Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko tells Ghanaians to give credit to both the NPP and the current government for “difficult but necessary economic policies,” one must ask: credit for what — the collapse of the cedi, 50% inflation, or the IMF bailout after debt default?

This is not the time for political whitewashing.

This is not the time to insult the intelligence and suffering of ordinary citizens.

Under the Akufo-Addo–Ken Ofori-Atta administration, the Ghanaian economy did not merely struggle — it broke down.

The Cedi Did Not Just Fall — It Crashed

In 2022/23/24, the cedi became one of the worst-performing currencies in the world. It lost value against the dollar, the pound, the euro — everything.

Salaries became useless. Traders shut down. Importers collapsed. Rent doubled. Transport fares rose weekly.

This was not destiny.

This was not fate.

This was policy failure.

Other African countries faced COVID, Ukraine war, and global inflation — but Ghana’s collapse was uniquely severe. That tells us the problem was not only external; it was home-made.

Inflation at Over 50% Is Not “Tough Reform” — It Is Economic Violence.

When inflation crosses 50%, it is no longer economics; it is social punishment.

Families skipped meals. Parents borrowed to survive. Patients died quietly because medicine was too expensive.

And we are now being told that this was part of some brave economic strategy?

No.

It was the consequence of reckless borrowing, wasteful spending, and delayed decision-making.

IMF After “Ghana Beyond Aid” — The Greatest Political U-Turn

The same government that mocked IMF programs, insulted past leaders, and promised never to return to the Fund, ended up running back to the IMF after defaulting on our debts.

Then came the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme — where pensioners, nurses, teachers, and ordinary bondholders were forced to sacrifice while politicians kept their comforts intact.

Old men and women protested in the streets for their survival.

Is that the “tough but necessary policy” Gabby wants us to celebrate?

Waste, Scandals, and National Priorities Gone Wrong

While Ghanaians tightened their belts:

Millions were sunk into a National Cathedral with no hospital beds attached to it.

Galamsey destroyed rivers with weak political will to stop it.

COVID expenditure raised serious accountability questions.

Leadership is about priorities. And the priorities were clearly not with struggling citizens.

Good Policies Cannot Excuse Bad Governance

Yes, Free SHS helped many families.

Yes, 1D1F sounded promising.

But slogans do not pay debts.

Press conferences do not stabilise currencies.

And good social policies cannot cover up catastrophic economic management.

You cannot crash an economy and then ask for applause because you applied emergency measures after the damage was already done.

A Message to Gabby and the Political Elite

Ghanaians are tired of political spin.

We remember the queues at banks.

We remember the businesses that collapsed.

We remember the price of kenkey, rice, fuel, and medicine.

So please, spare us the lectures about “shared credit” and “necessary pain.”

What Ghanaians went through under Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta was not a heroic reform story , it was an avoidable national economic crisis.

History will not be kind to attempts to rewrite that truth.

And if there is any responsibility today, it is for those who caused the mess to show humility , not to seek applause.

Kofi Marfo (London)