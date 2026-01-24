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We are going to establish first Cyber and Electronic Warfare Centre — Mahama

  Sat, 24 Jan 2026
Headlines We are going to establish first Cyber and Electronic Warfare Centre — Mahama
SAT, 24 JAN 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to establish Ghana's first Cyber and Electronic Warfare Center at the Tamale Air Force Base.

He disclosed this at the 2025 Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) West African Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA) where he commissioned the construction of phase one of a 2000-unit military barracks and fleet of vehicles.

According to the President, armored vehicles, drones, and other tools will be procured for this initiative to enhance security at border checkpoints and across the country in general.

“Plans are also well advanced to procure armored personnel carriers, strategic drones, and advanced communication systems to establish Ghana’s first state-of-the art Cyber and Electronic Warfare Centre in the northern sector.

“We are going to set up an Electronic Warfare Centre at the Tamale Air Force Base. This centre will be responsible for maintaining surveillance of our borders and will have an assault capacity in the event that our country comes under any attack,” he said.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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