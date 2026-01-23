President Mahama cuts sod for 2,000-unit military barracks project

President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for the construction of Phase One of the 2,000-unit military barracks project and commissioned a fleet of vehicles for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at the West African Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) event.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Friday, January 23, President Mahama reaffirmed the government's commitment to adequately resource the Armed Forces to enable them to effectively carry out their mandate.

The 2,000-unit barracks project is aimed at improving living conditions for officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces, while the newly commissioned vehicles are expected to enhance operational efficiency.

President Mahama also disclosed that the government has completed two forward operating bases in the northern part of the country as part of broader efforts to strengthen national security.

“In collaboration with the military high command, the government is pursuing strategic initiatives, including the completion of forward operating bases across the length and breadth of this country.

“I am happy to announce that two of these facilities in the northern part of the country are ready for commissioning,” he stated.

He added that adequate budgetary allocations have been made to complete four additional forward operating bases before the end of the year.

President Mahama assured the Armed Forces of continued government support, stressing that strengthening military infrastructure remains a key priority in safeguarding the country's security.