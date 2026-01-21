Innovate and Reinforce the Foundations of Private Credit — or Risk a Wave of Losses!

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of OpenTI.

The private credit market — once a quiet corner of finance — has become one of the fastest‑growing and most influential sources of corporate financing in the world. In 2025, the industry raised $224.25 billion in new capital, continuing a long upward trajectory even amid growing investor doubts and rising credit stress. (S&P Global)

Yet recent events have exposed deep structural risks, challenging the assumption that private credit’s growth is synonymous with safety and opportunity. The collapses of First Brands Group and Tricolor Holdings serve as critical inflection points — not isolated failures, but warning signals for an industry that must act fast or suffer far more serious consequences.

In late 2025, two previously high‑profile companies — First Brands Group and Tricolor Holdings — unraveled in ways that shook lenders, investors, and regulators alike.

Tricolor, a subprime auto lender, entered liquidation amid federal fraud charges. Prosecutors allege that executives manipulated loan collateral and data to secure more than $1 billion in financing, using the same assets multiple times to obtain loans and then bundling them into securities sold to investors. (Financial Times)

First Brands, a major supplier in the U.S. auto industry, collapsed under a complex web of off‑balance‑sheet financing and opaque debt structures, highlighting how aggressive leverage and disguised liabilities can mask true risk exposure. Analysts estimate the company’s hidden obligations could range from $10 billion to $50 billion across various financing vehicles. (AInvest)

These collapses didn’t happen in a vacuum. They amplified investor concerns about underwriting standards, collateral quality, and transparency — especially as private credit has supplanted traditional banks in financing lower‑middle‑market and leveraged deals.

The market’s response was both swift and observable. In late 2025, private credit funds managed by major institutions, including Apollo, Blackstone, Ares, BlackRock, Barings, Blue Owl, and Oaktree, faced heavy redemption pressure — with over $7 billion pulled from funds as investors sought to reduce exposure after these bankruptcies. (Financial Times)

Redemption requests reportedly ran at around 5 % of the value of some portfolios, indicating that even large, well‑capitalized vehicles were not immune to investor discomfort. (Financial Times)

Meanwhile, broader credit stress is emerging beneath the surface: senior loan writedowns by private credit funds have tripled since 2022, reflecting growing signs of distress in what were once considered safer parts of loan portfolios. (Reuters)

Some industry executives and analysts argue that First Brands and Tricolor were idiosyncratic events — driven by fraud or unique business models rather than systemic issues. (Cambridge Associates) But this perspective misses the broader signal these failures are sending: that valuation opacity, weak due diligence, and structural mismatches in private credit vehicles have real consequences, even for well‑capitalized firms.

A deeper look at the private credit market reveals other underlying risks:

Rising default signals: Independent market analysis points to higher speculative‑grade default rates and credit strains across corporate debt, even as spreads remain low and returns compressed. (Sterling Asset Group)

Liquidity mismatches: Many private credit vehicles offer frequent redemption rights while holding illiquid, long‑duration assets, a mismatch that could intensify stress if credit quality weakens. (theesk.org)

Valuation ambiguity: Different lenders can mark similar loans at wildly different valuations, obscuring real risk and complicating investor risk assessment. (9fin.com)

The growth of semi‑liquid and evergreen structures — once a competitive selling point — now looks like a liability in a rising stress environment.

Private credit giants like Apollo, Blackstone, Ares, and BlackRock have so far been able to meet redemption requests and maintain net inflows, but the pace of new investments is slowing, and sentiment is clearly shifting. (Financial Times)

If these firms fail to respond decisively, the consequences could be profound:

Liquidity Strain Across Funds : Funds structured with frequent redemption windows but holding illiquid credit assets could face mismatches in stress scenarios, forcing asset sales at depressed prices.

Rising Defaults and Losses: Even if defaults are currently “contained,” as some reports suggest, increasing pressure on weaker, highly leveraged companies could trigger broader credit deterioration. (Alternative Credit Investor)

Investor Confidence Erosion: Redemptions are a leading indicator of confidence, not just performance. Continued outflows could stifle fundraising and push managements into defensive postures rather than strategic investment.

Reputational and Regulatory Blowback: Persistent losses or high‑profile distress could attract regulatory scrutiny, increasing compliance costs and curtailing innovation.

Reinforcing the Foundations: What Must Change

Private credit giants must innovate and reinforce their risk and operational foundations to avoid a broader downcycle. Key areas of focus should include:

Enhanced Underwriting and Transparency: More rigorous due diligence, clearer communication of valuation methodologies, and third‑party audits can rebuild trust.

Improved Liquidity Management : Aligning redemption structures with the actual liquidity of held assets — or building larger buffers — can prevent forced selling during stress.

Dynamic Risk Monitoring: Real‑time analytics and stress testing that look beyond historical defaults can catch emerging credit weaknesses earlier.

Sector and Collateral Diversification: Reducing concentration in fragile credit segments — like subprime consumer loans and high‑leverage sectors — can help cushion overall portfolios.

The collapses of First Brands and Tricolor were not “one‑off” headlines to forget. They are early warning shots in a credit environment that is facing increasingly complex risks, rising default signals, and investor pushback on opaque valuations. Private credit’s foundational promise — attractive risk‑adjusted returns — hinges on the industry’s ability to evolve.

For the largest private credit managers, the choice is clear: innovate and reinforce the foundations of private credit, or risk a wave of losses and confidence erosion far worse than what we’ve seen so far. The time to act is now, before the next cycle exposes weaknesses that the market can no longer ignore.