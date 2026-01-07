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Celebrating Our Constitution: A Commitment to Unity and Development

Feature Article Celebrating Our Constitution: A Commitment to Unity and Development
WED, 07 JAN 2026 1

The 1992 Constitution is more than just a document – it's a blueprint for a better Ghana. As we celebrate Constitutional Day, let's reflect on how it impacts our lives.

Your Rights, Your Responsibilities
The Constitution guarantees fundamental rights like freedom of speech, assembly, and equality. But with these rights come duties:
Respect others' rights
Contribute to national development
Protect the environment

Let's Come Together
We need to use the Constitution to guide our daily lives, ensuring everyone benefits fairly. This means:
Respecting the Rule of Law: Adhering to laws, even when it's tough
Protecting Rights: Safeguarding fundamental freedoms for all
Holding Leaders Accountable: Demanding transparency and accountability

A Fair Ghana for All
The Constitution is for everyone, not just a select few. Let's work together to:
Promote justice and equality
Empower marginalized communities
Drive national development

This Constitutional Day, let's commit to making the Constitution a living document. Let's celebrate our nation's progress and strive for a brighter future.

Happy Constitution Day, Ghana!

Solomon Larweh
Solomon Larweh, © 2026

I'm inspired by power of words to educate, inspire, and connect people. I believe that effective communication can bridge gaps, foster empathy, and drive positive change. Let's unite for equality, justice, and human rights. Let's create a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.. More As a journalist, I beat the drum for peace, love, and awareness, using my platform to educate and empower citizens.

Tel: +233245506200
Email: [email protected]
Column: Solomon Larweh

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Comments

Mawuetornam Dugbazah | 1/8/2026 5:23:17 AM

Heathens are always telling lies.

Author's Reply
My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge

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