Constitution Day: Ghana’s democracy must evolve beyond elections — NAPO

The 2024 vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has urged Ghanaians to strengthen the country’s democracy beyond merely holding elections.

Today, Wednesday, January 7, marks 33 years since the 1992 Constitution came into effect, laying the foundation for Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

In a social media post reflecting on the occasion, NAPO emphasized the need for democracy to serve the public good and not just the electoral process.

“Our democracy must evolve beyond elections. It must be sustained by integrity, dignity, accountability, and strong institutions that endure beyond political cycles,” he said.

The former Manhyia South lawmaker also called for continued respect for the rule of law and the strengthening of institutions.

“The rule of law must stand above power, institutions must be stronger than individuals, and justice must serve not a few, but all,” he wrote.

NAPO noted that while the Constitution has provided a stable framework for governance over three decades, the nation’s task to build a just and inclusive society remains unfinished.

He urged citizens to renew their commitment to the ideals of democracy as the country navigates constitutional review and other reforms.