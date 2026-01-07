Pro Vice-Chancellor of KAAF University calls for end to discrimination against elderly widows

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of KAAF University, Mrs. Theresa Adusei Peasah Aidoo, has appealed to the public to put an end to the discrimination and mistreatment of elderly widows.

Addressing a donation ceremony at Mankessim Nkwanta in the Central Region, Mrs. Aidoo expressed concern over the harsh conditions many elderly widows endure, including accusations of witchcraft and being unfairly blamed for the deaths of their husbands.

She stressed the need for society to treat widows with dignity and respect, particularly the elderly who have made significant contributions to their families and communities.

Mrs. Aidoo also lamented the growing neglect of widows by their relatives, which often leaves them struggling to survive.

Reaffirming KAAF University’s commitment to community development, she emphasized the institution’s dedication to giving back and making a positive social impact.

She also announced the introduction of a scholarship scheme aimed at supporting brilliant but needy students from the community.

The donation exercise formed part of the university’s annual giving programme and was organized in collaboration with Nana Yaa Nyakoah II, the Queenmother of Mankessim Nkwanta. Items donated included bags of rice, material cloth, soup ingredients, mackerel, live chickens, and other essential items for widows, while orphans were also treated to a meal.

Nana Yaa Nyakoah II commended KAAF University for the partnership, noting that it has significantly enhanced the community’s annual donation initiatives.

She further appealed to the university and other potential investors to support the creation of employment opportunities for the youth, as farming remains the main source of livelihood in the area.

Beneficiaries of the donation expressed heartfelt gratitude to KAAF University and the Queenmother.

One widow said the support would help her cater for her children, while another noted that the gesture had brought joy and hope to many faces.

In all, more than 500 widows, orphans, and children from Nkwanta benefited from the donation, which was undertaken at the request of the Queenmother as part of the university’s annual outreach programme.