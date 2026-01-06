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15-year-old Queen Miracle supports Kintampo Municipal Hospital

By Richard Kofi Boahen
General News 15-year-old Queen Miracle supports Kintampo Municipal Hospital
TUE, 06 JAN 2026 1

In support of government efforts to improve healthcare delivery, particularly in maternal health, Adom TV’s Nsroma Season 2 finalist, Queen Miracle, has donated essential medical equipment to the Maternity Department of the Kintampo Municipal Hospital at Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

Queen Miracle, who is 15 years old and a Level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said the exposure she gained from the Nsroma platform and the immense support from the people of Kintampo inspired her to give back to society.

She also mentioned that she draws motivation from the First Lady’s Lordina Foundation, known for its contributions toward equipping health facilities, especially in maternal care.

The donated items included thermometers, a blood pressure monitor, delivery packs, a weighing scale with height measurement, a nebulizer, fetal dopplers, a pulse oximeter, stethoscopes, among others.

Speaking to the media, Queen Miracle Winime Agongo emphasized the need to celebrate women, noting that they endure nine months of pregnancy and deserve proper care and attention.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the In-Charge of the Maternity Unit, Midwife Specialist Millicent Dapaah, expressed profound gratitude for the donation.

She noted that the maternity unit faces challenges due to inadequate equipment and consumables, describing the gesture as timely and impactful.

She further appealed to benevolent individuals and organizations to support the unit with an autoclave to aid in regular disinfection of medical tools.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

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Comments

Queenmiracle | 5/22/2026 4:03:13 AM

I am humbled and grateful to be featured on your website. Thank you so much Modern Ghana

Comments1
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