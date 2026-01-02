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Fri, 02 Jan 2026 Headlines

The stability of our nation depends on our commitment and accountability to one another – Vice President

By Simon Agbovi
The stability of our nation depends on our commitment and accountability to one another – Vice President

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has emphasised the need for Ghanaians to remain accountable and committed to one another.

According to her, the stability of a nation depends on how its people treat one another, hold themselves accountable, and remain committed to building a country that works for everyone.

“The stability of our nation depends on each of us—how we treat one another, hold ourselves accountable, and stay committed to building a country that works for everyone,” she stated.

She made these remarks during the commemoration of the 44th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution, held under the theme “Consolidating the Reset Agenda: Reflections on the Gains of the 31st December Revolution.”

Speaking on behalf of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, she said the 31st December Revolution, led by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, was born out of a strong desire to put Ghana first, confront injustice, restore accountability, and uphold the dignity of ordinary Ghanaians.

She stressed that those moments reshaped the nation’s political consciousness and laid the foundation for the revolutionary tradition that later gave rise to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We must stay the course, stay grounded in truth, and keep Ghana’s interests at the forefront. The Revolution was not about individuals; it was about a national effort to build a just, caring, and responsible society. That duty still rests with us today. Let us move forward together, united by purpose, guided by principle, and committed to leaving Ghana better than we found her.”

During the commemoration, the Vice President honoured not only prominent figures in Ghana’s history but also the unknown men and women—the rank and file, everyday citizens, and soldiers whose names may never be recorded, yet whose bravery and conviction shaped the nation’s course.

She noted that their motivation was simple but meaningful: a belief in what was best for the majority and in values that would propel Ghana forward.

She also commended all who participated in the parade, especially the children, whose presence served as a reminder that the country’s values must be protected and passed on to future generations.

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Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: simon-agbovi

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