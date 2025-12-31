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Historic Review of 2025; From Mahama to Mamdani

Feature Article Historic Review of 2025; From Mahama to Mamdani
WED, 31 DEC 2025

Many significant events involving Africans took place in 2025. From military and civilian coups to exciting entertainment events. History was made by Africans on the continent and the Diaspora. Below is a review of a few major events.

Zohran Mamdani (Uganda)

In barely 24 hours, precisely at 12 midnight eastern time zone, Zohran Kwame Mamdani born in Uganda, (named after another historic African, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana) will be sworn in as the 111th mayor of New York City. History will be made as New York City swears in its first Muslim mayor.

Abubakar Malami (Nigeria)

Another historic first took place in the year 2025 in Nigeria where the immediate past Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation from 2015-2023 got arrested on charges of money laundering, a historic first for such a powerful political figure by his own political party, the APC who remain in power albeit under different leadership.

President John Mahama (Ghana)

In January 2025 here in Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama was sworn in for a full second term as President of Modern Ghana. President Mahama would be the first Ghanaian civilian head of state, to have been reelected to office after losing consecutive elections. In addition, President Mahama became the first head of state (i.e., military or civilian to be sworn more than 3 times as Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Fiifi Ofori
Fiifi Ofori, © 2025

This Author has published 67 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Fiifi Ofori

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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