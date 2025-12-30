Sammy Gyamfi Esq, A Model Of A CEO For Ghana Public Service

The Public Service ACT 482, 1994 provided for the establishment of the Public Service Commission. The core responsibility of the Service is to Advise government on the criteria for Appointment to Public Service Office.

Furthermore, to promote efficiency, accountability and integrity In the service and More so, to identify and explore, the promotion and recruitment of suitable personnel to within the service to hold offices. In doing so, the service is to achieve this in collaboration with Educational Institutions.

Therefore, referenced to these trajectory, President John Mahama Appointment of Mr Sammy Gyamfi, ESQ as CEO of the then Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), which is now Goldbod in my opinion is by far the Best Appointment so far to The Public Service having assessed the impact He has made at Goldbod and government within this shortest time

Therefore, the crusade on the losses Goldbod has made is a crusade waged by the Bretton Wood's (IMF) Fiefdoms and clientele cliques who have been affected by the operations of Goldbod because they don't benefit from Gold smuggle and illegal gold trade.

For which reason, they have waged a needless attacks on the persona of Sammy Gyamfi ESQ to detail him from his exploits to fight against illicit trade of Gold where the State has lost billions of dollars over the years.

So referenced to the Public Service ACT, it demands for efficiency, integrity and Accountability, and ensure the suitable persons hold positions within the service. So, before the Goldbod Act, 1140, of 2025 was promulgated this year, it was PMMC an Agency Bank of Ghana and the Finance Ministry that regulates the trading and liscensing regine.

Because there was no Law then, Ghana Lost billions of dollars and metric tones of Gold to Illegal gold trade and smuggle. Statistics shows that Ghana was losing a lot in forex trading as results of this mantra. Individuals were benefitting at the expense of the State where these losses could be channeled to infrastructure and sustainable livelihood development of the ordinary Ghana.

Proceeds from these smuggle of Gold outside of the Country affected the Ghanaian Economy badly because The forex proceeds especially From the Chinese smugglers and others are not kept In Ghana albeit inject these proceeds into the Ghanaian Economy and Capital Market. This led to high inflation 54% and interest rates, Cedi at $1 to GHC 17, high fuel rates as far as GHC 25 per litter.

Thus In the light of the above-mentioned canker, which was worst under the Nana Akuffo Addo and Alhaji Dr Bawumia government, the visionary John Mahama government to reset Ghana, the Goldbod project came through the initiative of the Ministry of Finance which pushed for the promulgation of the Goldbod Act to replace the PMMC to mitigate for these losses by the State.

So the Goldbod Act 1140 was passed by parliament to promote value addition to Ghana Gold Reserve by Bank of Ghana to generate foreign exchange for Ghana whiles averting Gold smuggle and illegal gold trade.

It is for this reason why The ACT provides for the Goldbod, the Grassroots Exclusive rights to buy, sell, weigh, grade, assay value and export Gold and other precious minerals of the Ghana. This the Gold smugglers and the Bretton Wood's clientele cliques call Monopoly for which reason, they don't share in the ideas that the state must benefit from Gold trade.

So, greed and parochial interest are the faces behind the attacks on Sammy Gyamfi ESQ because he's performing wonders by invoking the mandate of the Goldbod Act. He has unjustifiably been targeted. Corruption is fighting back at him masterminded by the political opponents of the NDC Government that has the support and Goodwill of the Ghanaian people in fighting Galamsey and illegal gold trade.

Commentaries from political opponents depicts that the IMF has been weaponised by the political opponents of NDC to derail the success story of the NDC government and GOLDBOD.

The success story of Goldbod is unprecedented under the Leadership of Sammy Gyamfi. Having assumed office, He invoked the Maslow's Theory of motivation. He realised there was no staff motivation and reasons why there's been compromise in the enforcement of rules and regulations that will mitigate revenue loses Through illicit trade of Gold and smuggle. Therefore he quickly addressed staff emoluments to motivate staff to work to bring about the value addition that the ACT requires.

Now because it is a transition from PMMC to Goldbod, it needs restructuring to align with the dictates of the PSC ACT, 1994 The institution Goldbod needed manpower and capacity building prowess to take off so it must ensure that suitable personnel as demanded by the PSC ACT,l are employed devoid of any political expediency to argument the skeleton working Force of the then PMMC whiles ensuring that qualified people Man various positions within the Goldbod. This quickly happened.

Further, as part of the restructuring which involves huge financial investment which in my opinion is being describe as loses, is unfortunate because through the restructuring some other Departments and Units were created within the Goldbod to meet the demands of the Goldbod ACT. Government had to make huge financial commitment in ensuring that the Goldbod takes off

The compliance, technical, operations, Finance, Security, HR, Administration as well as other auxiliary units were reinforced. Personnel with expertise were brought in to serve on the Board to assist In The restructuring of Goldbod just within a year. Others were brought to occupy sensitive positions within the Goldbod

Again, because of the fight against illicit trade and smuggle requires enforcement, in collaboration with National Security Security, the Goldbod Taskforce was established. Personnel were seconded National Security Council, the Army, NIB, Retired Security Experts, Police and other agencies that matters in Law enforcement to assist In the operations of the Goldbod Taskforce which has yielded dividends for the state under the Leadership of Sammy Gyamfi ESQ. . Let us not forget that these innovations requires huge financial investment and commitment by the government to set up these units to mitigate illegal gold trade and smuggle. Thus, Workers at Goldbod can attest to these facts that Sammy Gyamfi ESQ has projected the image of Goldbod with these initiatives and transformation.

The institution of Goldbod through the Finance Ministry And the Governing Board have strictly adhere to the Public Financial Management ACT, 921 of 2016. Every funds released by BOG which partially funds Goldbod for any operations, goes through PFMA And Audit since Goldbod is a maiden organization to replace BOG in the administration of Gold. So, at the moment BOG has a stake until Goldbod reaches the financial muscle to manage iself.

It is to these administrative restructuring and enforcement of the Goldbod Act that has raised about $10 billion dollars to the state. These monies if not for Goldbod, will Fall in the hands of Illegal gold dealers and smugglers which the Bretton Wood's networks may be benefitting from. Gold does not leave the shores of Ghana anymore without Goldbod.

The dividends of Goldbod In raising such huge amount for the state within the shortest possible time is what is mitigating for the economic hardship which the NPP government under Nana and Alhaji Dr Bawumia subjected Ghanaians to. Proceeds from Goldbod is helping government to stabilize the economy.

Inflation has dropped to the lowest ever about 6% which used to 54% under NPP, the Cedi has appreciated immensely against the dollar with highest around 11ghc which was GHC 17 at a point In time. Fuel is around GHC 12 average per.litter when Ghanaians paid about GHC 25 per litter at some point In time under Nana Akuffo Addo and Alhaji Dr Bawumia government. Through the injection of proceeds from Goldbod, government is addressing fiscal discipline and consolidation of government budget addressing frivolous and profligate expenditure by the Executive which to some extent led to the debt exchange program that crippled the Ghanaian Economy and affected the livelihood of fund owners as results of bad economic Management by the NPP government.

So, the Bretton Wood's networks has benefited from the reckless management of the Ghanaian Economy by the NPP government because at a point Ghana exited the IMF Program under Nana Akuffo Addo and Alhaji Dr Bawumia, the Leader of the Economic Management Team. But when they collapsed the economy and subjected Ghanaians to economic hardship, social repression, institutionalized corruption and high cost of living, the NPP government turned to the IMF again which was described as double standard.

So clearly, because the country is on the right path In the management of the Ghanaian Economy it's likely the NDC government may exit the IMF Program which has done Ghana worst than good. And the success and enviable story of Goldbod under Sammy Gyamfi ESQ, which has become a beacon of economic growth and prosperity of Ghana, The IMF has been weaponised by the opponents of the NDC to ignore the prudent economic Management of government and rather address loses of Goldbod which could be as results of the Restructuring Program and other factors relating to the promulgation of Goldbod Act

Therefore, the losses of Goldbod can never override the dividends Goldbod has made on the Ghanaian Economy. Raising $10 billion for the state which could have ended up in smugglers pockets is an achievement that ought to be celebrated by every Ghanaian of sound mind. Sammy Gyamfi ESQ needs commendations rather than needless attacks orchestrated by the political opponents of the NDC who are envious of the success story of Goldbod under His watch.

To wit, those who are attacking Sammy Gyamfi ESQ and Goldbod were beneficiaries of gold smuggle and illegal gold trade. Truth is one, truth is bitter, truth is life because Truth cannot be adulterated. No matter how lies runs faster, one day truth shall overcome it.

Sammy Gyamfi ESQ, keep up the good for God and Country.

Article by

Dr. Michael Richmond Smart-Abbey,

Public Policy, Political And Security Analyst. Governance Expert, Writer and Author.

[email protected]

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