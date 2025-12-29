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Fawzia Yakubu Abagnamah Donates Food Items to 200 Widows in Gowrie

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Donations Fawzia Yakubu Abagnamah Donates Food Items to 200 Widows in Gowrie
MON, 29 DEC 2025

The Upper East Regional Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Upper East School Feeding Coordinator, Madam Fawzia Yakubu Abagnamah, has extended heartfelt support to widows in Gowrie as part of this year’s Christmas festivities.

In a statement, Madam Fawzia said the gesture took place yesterday, during which she donated bags of rice and cartons of chicken to 200 widows to help them celebrate the season with dignity and joy. She explained that the initiative aligns with her ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable groups and promoting community welfare across the region.

She noted that Christmas is a season of compassion, love, and sharing—especially with individuals who may not have the means to celebrate on their own. By reaching out to the widows of Gowrie, she said, the aim was to give them hope and remind them that they remain valued members of society.

Beneficiaries and community members expressed deep appreciation for the donation, describing it as timely and impactful. They also commended Madam Fawzia for her consistent advocacy for women’s empowerment and her leadership in driving social intervention programmes in the region.

Madam Fawzia reaffirmed her commitment to working with community leaders and stakeholders to champion initiatives that uplift widows, single mothers, and vulnerable households. Acts of kindness such as this, she added, help strengthen unity and social cohesion.

The donation forms part of a broader festive‑season outreach effort aimed at extending care and relief to underprivileged groups across the Upper East Region.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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