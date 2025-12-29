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Mon, 29 Dec 2025 Headlines

Let my name rest – Kwame Despite breaks silence amid Daddy Lumba brouhaha

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
Let my name rest – Kwame Despite breaks silence amid Daddy Lumba brouhaha

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has spoken out amid the controversy surrounding the late Daddy Lumba, addressing tensions before, during, and after the musician’s death.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt, Despite, who worked closely with Lumba for nearly two decades, emphasized that he could not take sides in the feud between the late singer’s wives, Serwaa Broni and Akosua Serwaa.

“As someone who worked with Daddy Lumba for almost twenty years, there was no way I could side with one party at the expense of the other,” he said.

He further revealed that upon learning of Lumba’s death, he donated GHC 100,000 to the family, explaining that the funds could be used to support preparations for the one-week celebration as well as domestic needs.

“Because mourners would be trooping to their homes to commiserate with them,” he added.

Despite recounting his cordial relations with both wives. “Akosua Serwaa called me from Germany immediately after hearing about her husband’s death.

"She intended to travel to Ghana, and I even made one of my vintage cars available to her confidante, Papa Shee, to use when they arrived and paid a courtesy call,” he stated.

On his relationship with Serwaa Broni, Despite said, “I have maintained a very good rapport with Odo Broni. I wonder why my name has been dragged into the melee, with some accusing me of supporting one side.

"It was morally wrong for me to support one against the other in this sombre moment, to make one side laugh while the other mourns.”

He concluded by urging Ghanaians to respect his position, stressing that Daddy Lumba’s legacy deserves dignity. “I ask Ghanaians to make my name rest. Lumba’s legacy deserves decorum,” he said.

-mynewsgh

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