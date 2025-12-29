Dry season triggers acute water crisis in Northern Region

Several communities in Northern Ghana are facing a worsening water crisis as the dry season sets in, forcing residents particularly women to endure long, sleepless nights in search of potable water.

With the rains ending nearly two months ago, streams, wells and seasonal dams that sustain rural households have dried up, while boreholes are recording critically low water tables.

As a result, humans and livestock are increasingly competing for the same limited water sources, heightening health and sanitation risks.

The situation is especially dire in the Chereponi District, where there is no access to piped water. Residents depend largely on boreholes and a widely used caterpillar dam, which has become unsafe due to runoff carrying dirt, waste and animal droppings directly into the water body.

Speaking to Channel One News, a resident warned of the consequences if urgent action is not taken.

“All the animals in the community are feeding from the same water and defecating in it for human use. As a result, about 80% of the lives of people in Chereponi will be affected if action is not taken on this incident,” the resident said.

The Assembly Member for Chereponi West, Yaw Nasamu described the situation as a major water and sanitation challenge confronting the district, appealing for immediate support while urging residents to help protect existing water sources.

“I am appealing to philanthropists, NGOs, civil society organisations and the government to come to our aid. The people of Chereponi are suffering as a community,” the Assembly Member stated.

In Wanchiki, conditions are even more severe. The chief and residents say access to water has deteriorated sharply in recent weeks, compelling the community to appeal for peace and urgent intervention to prevent further hardship during the dry season.

Elsewhere in the Northern Region, the Juo community continues to battle multiple development challenges, including the absence of mobile network coverage. Water access has also been a long-standing problem, as non-functional boreholes forced residents and livestock to share limited water sources.

However, there has been some relief. A benevolent organisation, Van De Ard Machine Factory, has intervened by providing a mechanised borehole to the community, significantly easing the burden on residents.

Women in the community, speaking to Channel One News, expressed excitement and gratitude, recounting the hardships they previously endured and noting that the new water facility will improve household sanitation, health and daily living.

A representative of the organisation said the gesture was motivated by the urgent need to support deprived communities during the dry season, when access to safe water becomes a daily struggle.