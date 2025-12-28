ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Peaceful Voting Underway in Central African Republic as 2025 General Elections Commence

By Celestine Achi
Central African Republic Peaceful Voting Underway in Central African Republic as 2025 General Elections Commence
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

BANGUI, Central African Republic – December 28, 2025 – Voting officially commenced today in the Central African Republic (CAR) as polls opened nationwide for the country’s general elections. Approximately 2.4 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots to select a president, members of the National Assembly, and local authority representatives.

Polls opened at 6:00 a.m. local time across 6,700 polling stations. Early reports indicate that voting is proceeding in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, with no serious security incidents registered as of this morning. Significantly, voting is active and orderly even in remote regions and areas previously impacted by insecurity, such as the city of Bambari.

Seven candidates are contending for the office of the President. The incumbent, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, is seeking re-election following his victories in 2016 and 2020. He faces opposition from six other candidates, with former Prime Ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuélé and Henri-Marie Dondra regarded as his primary competitors.

Under the constitution, the presidential mandate is for a seven-year term. To win in the first round, a candidate must secure an absolute majority (50% plus one vote). If no candidate achieves this threshold, a runoff election will be held between the top contenders.

Voters are simultaneously electing 140 deputies to the National Assembly, the nation’s unicameral parliament. The parliamentary mandate is also set for a term of seven years.

The legislative field is competitive, with 685 candidates vying for seats. The pool of candidates is comprised of nominees from over 40 political parties, as well as a significant number of independent candidates, who make up nearly half of the field.

Political observers are closely watching the performance of the Movement of United Hearts (MCU). The party, which currently holds 61 seats following the 2020–2021 elections, is projected to remain a dominant force in the legislature.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

9 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

12 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

12 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

12 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

12 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

13 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

13 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

13 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

13 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line