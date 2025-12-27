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‘We don’t condone misconduct’ — GES condemns alleged food theft at Awaso STEM SHS

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Education ‘We don’t condone misconduct’ — GES condemns alleged food theft at Awaso STEM SHS
SAT, 27 DEC 2025

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned an alleged theft of food supplies meant for students at Awaso STEM Senior High School in the Western North Region.

The incident follows reports that the school’s matron, Benedicta Nyamadi, and a cook, Rachel Kyeremateng, were arrested over claims they diverted food items intended for students.

The case, which has drawn public concern, is currently under investigation by the Ghana Police Service.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on December 26, and signed by Head of Public Relations Daniel Afenyi, the GES said it has zero tolerance for actions that undermine student welfare.

“Management asserts unequivocally that it does not condone any form of misconduct, abuse of office, or acts that compromise the welfare, nutrition, and wellbeing of students under its care,” the Service said.

The Service noted that the alleged conduct, if established, would breach its ethical and professional standards.

It stressed that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies to ensure due process is followed.

“GES fully supports the ongoing investigations and will cooperate with all relevant state institutions to ensure that due process is followed,” the statement further noted.

GES further assured parents and the public that systems exist to detect and deal with wrongdoing in schools.

The Service also urged school staff across the country to act responsibly in managing public resources, indicating that appropriate sanctions will be applied where misconduct is proven.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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