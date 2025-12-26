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Fri, 26 Dec 2025 Crime & Punishment

Police arrest 101 suspects in massive security crackdown in Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Nungua, Adabraka, other areas

  Fri, 26 Dec 2025
Police arrest 101 suspects in massive security crackdown in Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Nungua, Adabraka, other areas

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 101 suspects in a series of targeted security operations carried out across the region as part of heightened measures during the festive season.

The exercise, dubbed the Christmas Special Operations, was conducted in crime-prone areas including Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Nungua, Adabraka, Achimota, East Legon and the Railways enclave.

According to the police, the operations were aimed at clamping down on armed robbers, pickpockets and other individuals whose activities pose a threat to public safety, particularly during the busy Christmas period.

The police said all the suspects are currently in custody, while investigations are ongoing to establish their level of involvement in criminal activities and possible links to wider criminal networks.

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