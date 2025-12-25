States That Created Their Own Security Forces: Their Role in Intelligence and the Challenges They Face in Nigeria

The rising level of insecurity in Nigeria has forced many state governments to establish their own security forces to complement federal security agencies. These state-backed and regional security outfits were created to address local security threats more effectively, especially in intelligence gathering and early response to crime. While they have contributed positively in some areas, they also face serious challenges that affect their operations.

States That Created Their Own Security Forces

In the South-West, the six states Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti jointly established Amotekun. This regional security outfit was created to combat kidnapping, armed robbery, and violent crimes, particularly in rural areas.

In the South-East, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states formed Ebube Agu to address increasing insecurity, including attacks on public infrastructure and criminal activities.

In the North-West, states such as Katsina and Zamfara created community-based security outfits like the Community Watch Corps and Community Protection Guards to fight banditry and cattle rustling. Borno State also relies heavily on the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to support the military against insurgents.

Other states such as Benue, Plateau, and Kwara have introduced vigilante or community security structures to handle local security challenges.

How State Security Forces Help in Intelligence Gathering

One of the major strengths of state security forces is their contribution to intelligence gathering. Because these operatives are recruited from local communities, they understand the language, culture, terrain, and social networks of their areas.

This local knowledge makes it easier to detect suspicious movements and identify criminal hideouts. State security forces also improve human intelligence (HUMINT) by building close relationships with community members. Traditional rulers, youth leaders, and local residents are more willing to share information with familiar faces than with distant federal officers.

This flow of intelligence helps prevent crimes before they occur. In rural areas where federal security presence is limited, state security outfits serve as the first line of intelligence.

They conduct patrols, monitor entry and exit points, and report threats quickly. In places like the South-West, Amotekun operatives have helped track kidnappers and recover stolen property through timely intelligence sharing.

Additionally, state security forces support intelligence by bridging the gap between communities and federal agencies. Information gathered locally is passed to the police, military, or intelligence agencies for action, improving overall security coordination.

Challenges Facing State Security Forces

Despite their contributions, state security forces face many challenges.

Legal and Constitutional Challenges

Nigeria’s constitution gives policing powers mainly to the federal government. As a result, state security outfits lack clear legal authority to arrest, prosecute, or bear arms. This limits their intelligence operations and sometimes causes conflict with federal agencies.

Poor Training and Intelligence Ethics

Many operatives receive limited training in intelligence gathering, analysis, and ethics. Poor understanding of confidentiality, evidence handling, and human rights leads to intelligence leaks, abuse of power, and loss of public trust.

Funding and Equipment Problems

Most states struggle to adequately fund their security forces. Poor salaries, lack of modern surveillance tools, and inadequate logistics weaken intelligence collection and response capabilities.

Political Interference

State security outfits are often influenced by political leaders.

Intelligence can be manipulated for political purposes, which damages credibility and professionalism.

Public Trust Issues

Allegations of extortion, unlawful arrests, and brutality discourage communities from sharing intelligence.

Without trust, intelligence gathering becomes ineffective.

Coordination Challenges

Poor cooperation between state security forces and federal agencies leads to delayed intelligence sharing and operational inefficiencies.

Conclusion

State security forces in Nigeria play a crucial role in intelligence gathering by leveraging local knowledge, community trust, and rapid response. They help fill security gaps, especially in rural and high-risk areas. However, legal limitations, ethical weaknesses, poor funding, and political interference continue to hinder their effectiveness. For these forces to succeed in intelligence operations, Nigeria must strengthen legal frameworks, invest in professional training, uphold ethics, and improve coordination between state and federal security agencies.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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