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Wed, 24 Dec 2025 Headlines

Malawian Government clarifies Vice President’s upcoming UK travel expenditure amid mass protest

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Jane Ansah, Vice President of MalawiJane Ansah, Vice President of Malawi

The Government of Malawi has issued an official clarification regarding Vice President Jane Ansah’s upcoming private visit to the United Kingdom.

There has been mounting public anger and widespread protests over the reported costs and size of her delegation which many say contradicts the government’s promised financial discipline.

In a press statement released via social media on Wednesday, December 24, the government said the trip, scheduled from 26 December 2025 to 10 January 2026, has been approved for the Vice President and five accompanying officers.

The official budget, according to the government, has been reduced by half, covering international air travel and allowances as part of austerity measures introduced by President Arthur Peter Mutharika when he assumed office in October this year.

“His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s administration remains dedicated to the principles of prudent financial management and responsible use of public resources in all official activities,” the statement read in part.

The clarification comes after leaked documents circulated in local media suggested a much larger entourage of 15 individuals and a budget running into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Vice President’s office had earlier denied these claims, calling them misleading and unauthoritative.

“These documents did not originate from any government institution and do not reflect official records or approved government expenditures,” said Richard Mveriwa, Press Secretary to the Vice President, as quoted by a BBC report.

As part of those criticising the trip included the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who described the development as a contradiction of the administration’s austerity rhetoric.

The organization described the rumoured delegation size as “deeply troubling,” particularly since the visit is private yet appears to be financed with public funds.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/24/2025 5:49:58 PM

Another Ghanaian in the mist of Malawi

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