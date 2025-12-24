Governor Alia Right about God’s Presence in APC, but…

The assertion by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is where God can be found may instigate righteous indignation in many people. Yet, the reverend gentleman is actually right, as we shall find out presently. He must have opted to speak in paradox - a figure of speech where a seemingly contradictory statement reveals a deeper truth. Since politics is a dirty game, bringing God into it, particularly the brand played by the APC, should ordinarily be contradictory. But then, follow me to find out that it isn’t.

First off, no one should accuse the Catholic priest-cum politician of profanity for saying, “The APC is where you can find God.” If he had uttered “godliness”, that’s when he could be taken to task. As used in that context, "God" is definitely different from "godliness", which Scripture says is a great gain when laced with contentment.

To help clear out the paradox in Governor Alia’s statement is Psalm 139, written by King David. While emphasising the omnipresence of God, the psalmist affirmed in verse 8, “If I ascend into heaven, you are there; If I make my bed in hell, behold, You are there.” He then declared in verse 12, “Indeed, the darkness shall not hide from You.” Now you can see how spot on the Benue Governor is. He has creditably acquitted himself as a man of candour by that remark. As mentioned earlier, Alia would have been wrong if he had upheld his party as the nest of the godly!

Be that as it may, the Supreme Being has repeatedly proven Himself to rule in the affairs of men – even in Nigeria’s APC behemoth. The discerning can easily see this in how a party after winning a hotly contested election through a religiously exclusive ticket in a plural society formed a central government that is allegedly marginalising the religion that dominated the ticket and favouring the faith ostracised during electioneering. If these lamentations by stalwarts of the same-faith ticket are true, then it may just be the finger of God. Proverbs 21:1 can’t be truer when it says, “The king’s heart is in the hand of the LORD, Like the rivers of water; He turns it wherever He wishes.”

Governor Alia went on to tell fellow politicians, “You can only find solace in the All Progressives Congress.” We can't also fault him for this, as the statement is a reiteration of a 2019 comment by the then National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole. Presiding over a rally in Benin, the Edo State capital, where defecting members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were received, Oshiomhole said, “Iluobe… Iluobe means I have done something wrong. Yes, once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven.” If only he had added “Go and sin no more” as the Lord Jesus would have, then Alia could say, “APC is where you can find godliness” with a straight poker face!

And here’s another hidden truth in the Alia paradox: As politicians find God in APC, the Almighty gets to find them in their natural habitat. This means that their malfeasances, shenanigans and underhanded dealings are seen in real time by El Roi! As such, politicians in the ruling party become prone to the hermeneutics of former Governor Godwin Obaseki, as per the aggrandizement of power attracting divine punishment. “Find” is a strong word indicative of intentionally beaming the searchlight. To this end, politicians who God will be finding in the APC had better not have skeletons in their closets. The Lord is holy with eyes that cannot behold iniquity! Those in the corridors of power will therefore do well to embrace Christ and confess His lordship over their lives. That’s how to be found worthy of fellowship with God.

What the Benue Governor said, albeit subject to being misunderstood, is why proselytising Christians should seriously consider joining partisan politics. It is such a Chariot to illuminate God’s word in the hearts of leaders and the led. If not bold enough to preach the Gospel, they may do so through anecdotes and allegories. It is worth pointing out that Governor Alia spoke during the distribution of food items for Christmas and New Year celebrations, organised by the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, in Kaduna. What a great platform that is. The event must have attracted a coterie of political bigwigs.

Politicians can go for days without hearing about faith. It won’t be surprising to find some of them getting irritated whenever Salvation is broached. Highlighting scriptural themes, therefore, helps to evangelise the high and mighty in society who are ensconced in sinecures that sequester them from ubiquitous soul winners. To succeed in this mission, though, people of God in politics must go beyond speeches into being markedly different by not indulging what fascinates their worldly colleagues.

The Elect in politics must emulate Daniel, who “purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king's meat, nor with the wine which he drank.” When Christian politicians lead the Spartan lifestyle, they wouldn’t need to deny their people’s plight to consolidate power or curry favour from Aso Villa. Their elevation will come naturally à la Daniel 6:3, “Then this Daniel distinguished himself above the governors and satraps, because an excellent spirit was in him; and the king gave thought to setting him over the whole realm.” (NKJV)

Season’s greetings!

VIS Ugochukwu, a sage, poet and essayist, tweets @sylvesugwuanyi