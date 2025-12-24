ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 24 Dec 2025 Feature Article

The Humanitarian Hero: Celebrating Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's Selfless Service

The Humanitarian Hero: Celebrating Richard Nii-Armah Quayes Selfless Service

Ghana, let's take a moment to celebrate an extraordinary individual who's making waves in the lives of many – Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

Through his tireless efforts, he's touched countless hearts and transformed communities. His selfless dedication to helping others is a beacon of hope, inspiring us all to make a difference.

From his impactful work, we've seen lives changed, families empowered, and communities uplifted. His compassion and generosity know no bounds, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

To Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, we say a heartfelt DAGBE NAWO (blessings in Ewe). May your kindness, love, and generosity return to you a hundredfold. May you continue to be a source of inspiration and hope for many.

Here's to you, Richard! Keep shining your light.

Adom Nyame Nhyira Wo Bebree!

Solomon Larweh
Solomon Larweh, © 2025

I'm inspired by power of words to educate, inspire, and connect people. I believe that effective communication can bridge gaps, foster empathy, and drive positive change. Let's unite for equality, justice, and human rights. Let's create a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.. More As a journalist, I beat the drum for peace, love, and awareness, using my platform to educate and empower citizens.

Tel: +233245506200
Email: [email protected]
Column: Solomon Larweh

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

DM | 12/24/2025 9:57:35 PM

Good initiative more grace Mr Nii Armah Quaye invest also in transport in Greater Accra

Author's Reply
Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye is indeed making significant contributions to Ghana and Africa. His efforts are truly commendable.

Comments1

Author's articles (76)

More

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school

40 minutes ago

Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo Over 10,000 businesses register for govt support under 24-hour economy – Rashid...

40 minutes ago

Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders

40 minutes ago

Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Korle Bu Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory a...

40 minutes ago

Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertilizer distribution Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertiliz...

40 minutes ago

Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ‘death trap’ Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ...

2 hours ago

Spain sweltered through its hottest summer on record last year, contributing to destructive wildfires across several regions - MIGUEL RIOPA, AFP Wildfire kills 12 in southern Spain as victims found in vehicles

2 hours ago

Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Council Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Counci...

2 hours ago

GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise

3 hours ago

VIOLENCE SHUTS DOWN ZOHE E.P. SCHOOL IN YENDI Gun shots shut down Zohe E.P. School in Yendi as headteacher assaulted

Just in....
body-container-line