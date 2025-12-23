Let’s draw inspiration from the hope Christmas brings — Mahama to Ghanaians

President John Dramani Mahama has extended Christmas greetings to Ghanaians ahead of the festive season, urging citizens to remain hopeful about the country’s future.

He called on the public to have faith in his leadership as his administration works to transform Ghana’s fortunes.

In a message shared on his social media pages on Tuesday, December 23, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on his reset agenda.

He reiterated his pledge to place Ghana on a path of inclusive growth, job creation, accountability and shared prosperity.

“It’s my first Christmas with you as your comeback President, and I am filled with gratitude for the trust you have placed in my government. We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda to position Ghana on a path of inclusive growth, job creation, accountability and prosperity,” he said.

He added, “As we work together tirelessly to revive our economy, complete stalled projects, expand our infrastructure and build a Ghana that works for every citizen, let us draw inspiration from the hope that Christmas brings. Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”