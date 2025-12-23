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Tue, 23 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Why Is AndyQwams the Quiet Storm Sweeping TV3 Mentor?

AndyQwams Performs on TV3 MentorAndyQwams Performs on TV3 Mentor

My days are typically rooted in the uncompromising realm of hard news and the raw intensity of daily reportage. Anything categorized as "soft news" generally struggles to hold my focus, but lately, a certain emotional proximity has pulled me toward the high-voltage glow of TV3 Mentor XIV, the "Breakout Edition."

On stage, I don't just see a contestant; I see a destiny being carved out by a man I once knew as my class prefect at Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary. Long before Andre Kwame Owusu became AndyQwams, the "dangerous" smooth guy captivating television screens, he was the disciplined student maintaining order in our classrooms. Yet even then, he was perpetually fond of singing, his rich baritone voice always seeming to search for a bigger stage. Watching him command the Echo Play Band now comes as no shock; it's the fulfillment of a years-long obsession with his craft.

What sets AndyQwams apart in a house that began with 16 hungry talents is his deep church-singing foundation, rooted in both genetics and experience. As a devoted member of Lighthouse Chapel, where he regularly leads worship, he carries the soulful weight of gospel training in every note. This is amplified by genetics: his father, Mr. David Owusu Osei-Mensah, a sound engineer, passed down an intuitive grasp of sound's architecture. The result is that signature voice, what I can only call "weighted velvet."
Even his current path as an ICT Education student at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), feeds into his artistry. The same careful attention he gives to programming and understanding how systems work shows up in his performances. Clearly, everything he does on stage is well-planned, thoughtful, and technically solid. This helps him stand out in a competition where many performers depend only on raw emotion rather than strong technique.

Analytically, his journey, however, hasn't been a straight ascent. In Week 1, his duet with Green on Kojo Antwi's "Ammirika" was a trial by fire. Judge Richie Mensah critiqued it bluntly, noting Andy's attempt to infuse Afrobeat into a Highlife classic felt forced. It was a moment of misalignment, where his creative vision clashed with expectations.

But stars are forged in the pivot. By Week two, his mashup of Sean Kingston’s "Beautiful Girls" and Ben E. King’s "Stand by Me" showed the first real glimpse of his brand. Then came his crowning achievement: Inspirational Night. AndyQwams stood on that stage and channeled the ghost of Bob Marley with "Redemption Song". There were no gimmicks. He was calm, focused, and so profoundly emotional that he earned standing ovations. Judge Richie Mensah remarked that the song felt as if it were written specifically for him. This performance rightfully earned him the Star Performer of the Evening award.

His momentum continued in Episode 7's GH Mashup on December 7, 2025, with a masterful fusion of Kwabena Kwabena's "Bue Kwan Ma Me" and Black Sherif's "Soma Obi." It wowed judges and audience alike, securing his second Star Performer title.

But the measure of the man was found in his stumbles. During Lumba Night, he took on the monumental "Children of the Future". He admitted he "almost got lost" in the key, but his resilience was breathtaking. In a rare display of grace, the producers allowed him to restart a semitone lower. While Judge Appietus pushed him to find more "authenticity," the grit he showed in recovering showed a maturity beyond his years. In that second chance, he didn't just sing; he revealed lyrics that even the most seasoned Lumba fans had never fully heard. In fact Andy Qwams proved that the product, music, must always come first.

And on December 21, 2025, he took on the classic "Mary Did You Know?" With the way he navigated those celestial low tones and effortless crescendos, Mary definitely knows now. She knows there is a winning voice in the building. It was a performance so evocative it felt more like a professional debut than a competition slot.In an exclusive personal interview I conducted with him amid the intensity of the final eight, Andre Kwame Owusu opened up about what drives him in this breakout season. "I joined TV3 Mentor to challenge myself, gain exposure, and grow as an artist," he told me. "My goal is to build a strong brand and reach a wider audience." He described his two Star Performer titles as "humbling and motivating," adding that they have significantly boosted his confidence.

In an exclusive personal interview I conducted with him in the thick of the intensity of the final eight, Andre Kwame Owusu opened up about what drives him in this breakout season. "I joined TV3 Mentor to challenge myself, gain exposure, and grow as an artist," he told me. "My goal is to build a strong brand and reach a wider audience." He described his two Star Performer titles as "humbling and motivating," adding that they have significantly boosted his confidence.

On a personal note, he revealed the striking contrast in his persona that I have witnessed firsthand. "I’m very calm offstage, but once the music starts, I completely transform," he said, attributing his balance between personal life and budding career to discipline and a supportive inner circle. AndyQwams is not just chasing a trophy. He is developing a brand and searching for authenticity, a quality the judges have urged him to embrace by simply "being" rather than "trying."

Mentor XIV, airing Sundays on TV3, now narrows to its climactic phases with themed nights and intense performances. My old class prefect is proving that in an industry often obsessed with loud mimicry, the quietest storm is the one that changes the landscape.

Dickens Ofori Asare Adjei
Dickens Ofori Asare Adjei, © 2025

This writer is the Head of Communication at the Center for Public Discourse Analysis (CPDA). A freelance journalist and media & information literacy (MIL) advocate.. More Opanyin Kesse DABOA, known professionally as Dickens Asare BaffourOfori-Adjei, is Head of Communication at the Center for Public Discourse Analysis (CPDA). A freelance journalist and media & information literacy (MIL) advocate, he contributes to various news outlets. His work focuses on electoral integrity, media responsibility, misinformation, leadership, environmental challenges and Ghana's governance structures. With a background in journalism and video editing, he promotes critical thinking, fact-checking, and ethical communication to strengthen public dialogue and democratic processes. Column: Dickens Ofori Asare Adjei

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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