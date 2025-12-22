National Cathedral scandal: Let the law speak, not excuses

Ghana deserves the full truth. The National Cathedral, envisioned as a sacred monument, risks becoming a symbol of hypocrisy and waste. With tens of millions reportedly sunk into a pit and audits exposing unsupported payments and weak controls, the moment demands moral courage, institutional integrity, and decisive justice.

Proverb: “The one who fetches water with a basket must explain how the water was carried.”

Biblical counsel: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36)

Key highlights



Presidential pledge: President John Dramani Mahama has vowed that anyone found to have embezzled state funds in the Cathedral project will face prosecution.

President John Dramani Mahama has vowed that anyone found to have embezzled state funds in the Cathedral project will face prosecution. Forensic scrutiny: A full forensic audit has been ordered, with calls for open publication and citizen access to key contract files, payments, and board minutes.

A full forensic audit has been ordered, with calls for open publication and citizen access to key contract files, payments, and board minutes. Staggering expenditure : Reports indicate that well over $90 million has been spent with little tangible progress, igniting national outrage and demands for accountability.

: Reports indicate that well over $90 million has been spent with little tangible progress, igniting national outrage and demands for accountability. Governance failures : Red flags include unsupported payments, poor documentation, and gaps in contract and procurement oversight.

: Red flags include unsupported payments, poor documentation, and gaps in contract and procurement oversight. Public pressure: Chiefs, civic groups, and faith leaders have urged transparent action and a reset from symbolic mega-projects toward essential social investments.

Context and implications for Ghana

Public finance integrity : The scandal exposes vulnerabilities in project governance, from board oversight to procurement controls—undermining confidence in public institutions.

: The scandal exposes vulnerabilities in project governance, from board oversight to procurement controls—undermining confidence in public institutions. Development trade-offs : Every cedi wasted is a classroom not built, a clinic unfunded, sanitation delayed, and youth opportunity denied.

: Every cedi wasted is a classroom not built, a clinic unfunded, sanitation delayed, and youth opportunity denied. Moral leadership : When spiritual projects are tainted by mismanagement, it erodes the moral authority that should bind citizens to shared purpose.

: When spiritual projects are tainted by mismanagement, it erodes the moral authority that should bind citizens to shared purpose. Political credibility: Anti-corruption promises will be judged by outcomes—transparent audits, prosecutions, recoveries, and reforms, not press statements.

International quotation: Kofi Annan — “If corruption is a disease, transparency is a central part of its treatment.”

Risks and challenges



Institutional weakness : Poor documentation and opaque contracts can hamper investigations and prosecutions.

: Poor documentation and opaque contracts can hamper investigations and prosecutions. Conflict of interest : Board members and contractors tied to decision-making may resist disclosure or cooperate selectively.

: Board members and contractors tied to decision-making may resist disclosure or cooperate selectively. Religious sensitivity: The Cathedral carries emotional weight; accountability must be firm yet respectful to avoid polarizing faith communities.

The Cathedral carries emotional weight; accountability must be firm yet respectful to avoid polarizing faith communities. Political interference : Without insulated processes, investigations risk delays, selective justice, or quiet settlements.

: Without insulated processes, investigations risk delays, selective justice, or quiet settlements. Public fatigue: Long timelines and legal technicalities can dull citizen engagement unless communication stays clear and consistent.

Proverb: “When the drumbeat changes, the dancers must adjust their steps.”

Biblical counsel: “But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” (Amos 5:24)

Who must answer



Board chairman and members: Oversight is duty, not ceremony. What controls were enforced? What irregularities were flagged—and when?

Oversight is duty, not ceremony. What controls were enforced? What irregularities were flagged—and when? Executive leadership and signatories: Who authorized unsupported payments and approved contract variations without value-for-money assurance?

Who authorized unsupported payments and approved contract variations without value-for-money assurance? The Reverend with double identity: “No man can serve two masters” (Matthew 6:24). Identity clarity and role transparency are non-negotiable in stewardship of public trust.

“No man can serve two masters” (Matthew 6:24). Identity clarity and role transparency are non-negotiable in stewardship of public trust. Contractors and consultants: Deliverables vs. payments must be reconciled publicly. Where is the work to match the money?

Accountability path forward



Publish the audit : Release the full forensic audit and management letters, plus board minutes, procurement records, and payment registers.

: Release the full forensic audit and management letters, plus board minutes, procurement records, and payment registers. Insulated prosecution : Mandate a special, independent prosecutorial team to handle Cathedral-related cases, protected from political pressure.

: Mandate a special, independent prosecutorial team to handle Cathedral-related cases, protected from political pressure. Asset recovery : Pursue civil recovery and criminal restitution where misappropriation is proven; freeze assets where necessary.

: Pursue civil recovery and criminal restitution where misappropriation is proven; freeze assets where necessary. Board restructuring : Dissolve and reconstitute the board with credible, independent voices from civil society, academia, professional bodies, and broad-faith representation.

: Dissolve and reconstitute the board with credible, independent voices from civil society, academia, professional bodies, and broad-faith representation. Clerical vetting : Require identity verification and public integrity declarations for all clergy in governance roles.

: Require identity verification and public integrity declarations for all clergy in governance roles. Real-time transparency : Launch a public portal with contracts, milestones, payments, and site progress; adopt open contracting standards.

: Launch a public portal with contracts, milestones, payments, and site progress; adopt open contracting standards. Parliamentary oversight : Set up a bipartisan committee with timelines, open sittings, and mandatory publication of findings.

: Set up a bipartisan committee with timelines, open sittings, and mandatory publication of findings. Citizen watchdogs: Empower coalitions to monitor, report, and litigate for compliance; provide whistleblower protections with secure reporting channels.

International quotation: Nelson Mandela — “It is in your hands to make a better world for all who live in it.”

Why citizens must care



Development first: Cathedrals of concrete mean nothing if schools, clinics, water systems, and jobs are starved.

Cathedrals of concrete mean nothing if schools, clinics, water systems, and jobs are starved. Rule of law: When elite impunity goes unchecked, everyday injustice becomes normalized.

When elite impunity goes unchecked, everyday injustice becomes normalized. National character: A nation’s soul is measured by how it guards the public purse and protects the weak from the powerful.

Proverb: “The ruin of a nation begins in the homes of its people.”

Biblical counsel: “You will know them by their fruits.” (Matthew 7:16)

Recommendations and call to action

1. Demand publication: Citizens, media, and faith leaders should insist on full audit release and contract transparency.

2. Track timelines: Require clear investigation and prosecution milestones; no open-ended processes.

3. Support whistleblowers: Champion legal protection and celebrate courage—truth-tellers are guardians of the nation.

4. Prioritize essentials: Redirect public funds toward education, health, water, sanitation, and livelihoods until governance is restored.

5. Vote for accountability: Reward leaders who deliver open data, prosecutions, and recoveries. Reject those who offer excuses.

6. Keep the pressure: Use radio, WhatsApp, town halls, and church forums to keep facts alive and officials accountable.

This scandal is bigger than money—it is a test of Ghana’s conscience. If implicated leaders and clergy walk free, the Cathedral will stand not as a sanctuary of faith, but as a monument to hypocrisy. Let the drumbeat change; let the dancers adjust. Let truth walk through the front door of our institutions, and let justice speak—clearly, firmly, and without fear or favor.

Ghanaians must rise in one voice: Let the law take its course—not the usual excuses, delays, and cover-ups.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]