2025 Diaspora Summit: The past is not a closed chapter; it calls us to do better — VP

The Vice President of Ghana, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called on the diaspora not to see the past as a closed chapter, but as a call to do better—to build each other up and to turn remembrance into action.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day 2025 Diaspora Summit, she said the summit celebrated resilience, confronted painful histories, and recognised the diaspora’s contribution to Ghana’s social, cultural, economic, and political identity.

Referencing her academic research, the Vice President said she refused to accept the narrative that Africans endured the slave trade without resistance. “Records also tell a story of defiance, refusal, sacrifice, and courage,” she noted.

“The past is not a closed chapter; it calls us to do better, to build each other up, and to turn remembrance into action,” she said, adding that “Ghana stands ready to play her part.”

She noted that President H.E. John Mahama remains committed to advancing a historic programme that respects dignity, justice, and memory.

She said the summit serves as a reminder that resetting Ghana requires partnerships, not slogans.

The Vice President also noted that confidence is returning to the Ghanaian economy and stability is growing. “But progress requires all of us, at home and abroad, to safeguard and grow those gains,” she added.

She acknowledged the contributions of the diasporan family, affirming that Ghana is defined not only by territory, but also by community.