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Strong, well-supported scientific institutions are critical to national development — VP

By Simon Agbovi
Headlines Strong, well-supported scientific institutions are critical to national development — VP
MON, 22 DEC 2025

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has has pointed out the need to build strong, well-supported scientific institutions, particularly in an era of emerging diseases and global health uncertainty.

A visit to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research revealed several challenges confronting the institute, including recruitment, procurement bottlenecks, and the lack of a dedicated budget allocation.

The Vice President acknowledged the complications posed by procurement regulations; however, noted that they are not meant to suffocate national institutions, but are part of broader efforts to protect the economy.

“Even so, we must continue to find practical ways of supporting the institutions whose work safeguards the health of Ghanaians,” she said.

She emphasised that, especially at a time of increasing global health threats.

She stressed that the institute remains one of the anchors of the country’s public health response and a global reference point in medical research.

“The government values their work, and we are willing to support them, within our means, to ensure their work progresses,” she added.

She encouraged the leadership led by the Director, Prof. Dorothy Yeboah-Manu, to continue to operationalize and scale their research for it to be felt across the health system.

She further noted that the government looks forward to a stronger future built on collaboration, accountability and impact.

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Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: simon-agbovi

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