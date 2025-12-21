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Tribute pours in for soldier killed in NAIMOS operation at Obuasi

  Sun, 21 Dec 2025
Tributes & Condolences Tribute pours in for soldier killed in NAIMOS operation at Obuasi
SUN, 21 DEC 2025

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has expressed profound condolences over the death of Lance Corporal Collins Agyapong Safo, a soldier with the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), who tragically lost his life on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, in Obuasi.

The soldier was involved in a sanctioned NAIMOS operation targeting illegal mining activities, known locally as galamsey, when the fatal accident occurred. At the time, he held the rank of Private and died in the line of duty.

The burial service was held on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Arakan Presby/Methodist Church in Burma Camp. Minister Buah led mourners in paying tribute to the fallen soldier, describing the loss as a personal tragedy for the family and a significant blow to the nation.

“This is a painful loss for all of us, especially the government and the President, who are deeply affected by this tragedy,” Minister Buah said. “Collins’ death highlights the dangers our brave men and women face as they work to safeguard our environment and natural resources.”

In his tribute, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue combating illegal mining in honor of those who have sacrificed their lives for the cause. “Collins gave his life protecting the nation’s resources from illegal exploitation. We will ensure his sacrifice was not in vain,” he stated.

Colonel Dominic Buah, Director of Operations at NAIMOS, described Collins as disciplined and vibrant. “He was always ready to take on challenges with enthusiasm and commitment. I had the privilege of training him and watching him grow into a capable soldier. He will be deeply missed by all of us at NAIMOS,” Colonel Buah said.

During the funeral, the military announced that Collins had been posthumously promoted from Private to Lance Corporal in recognition of his outstanding service and dedication, a promotion he had already earned through his exemplary conduct prior to his untimely passing.

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