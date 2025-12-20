Minister for Local Government climax nationwide sanitation drive ahead of Christmas festivities

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, has officially marked the climax of a week-long national sanitation and beautification exercise, calling on all Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ensure their jurisdictions are pristine for the upcoming Christmas festivities.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the Minister conducted a monitoring tour across key ceremonial routes, including the John Evans Atta Mills Highway and other spots within the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and Burma Camp.

The initiative aimed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the capital and prevent health disasters as the country prepares to welcome international visitors and dignitaries for the holidays.

During the tour at Burma Camp, Hon. Ibrahim met and engaged with personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, Prison Service, and Immigration Service who were actively participating in the cleanup exercise.

The Minister lauded the "on-the-ground" collaboration, observing the Ghana National Fire Service using water tankers to support the military's weeding fatigue, while other services focused on clearing debris and planning.

He noted that this hands-on networking between the security services and the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) sets a "gold standard" for leadership across the country. “Public service means you are not on your own; once you enter, you have no privacy. This Christmas is about cleaning as part of disaster prevention,” the Minister stated while observing the work.

He emphasised that, as the municipality houses the President at Jubilee House and the majority of the diplomatic corps, it must remain the cleanest enclave in the country to maintain Ghana's international image.

The Minister announced that the government would intensify the exercise next week by deploying specialized road-sweeping and washing vehicles to "reveal the true color of the roads."

He further directed the leadership of LaDMA to provide paint for the medians and walls along the presidential and ceremonial routes. “We want the impression about Ghana to be that of a neat and clean country. From the airport to the barracks, every area must be cleaned and painted. We will not allow the mounting of unwanted billboards on the medians,” Hon. Ibrahim added.

The Minister commended the security agencies for their proactive stance, noting that cleanliness is a core discipline of the military.

He urged them to sustain momentum into the new year, announcing that the first national sanitation exercise of 2026 is scheduled for first Saturday in January.

The Minister concluded by reminding all public officers that while ministers may wear suits, the work of national development is primarily "field work" that requires hands-on dedication.