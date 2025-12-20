Ghana does not lack knowledge or expertise — Vice President

"Ghana does not lack knowledge or expertise; we have researchers who can help solve the most pressing national challenges, from agriculture and food security to health, industry and climate resilience,” Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has stated.

She made the emphatic statement during a visit to the offices of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

She noted that CSIR remains Ghana’s foremost research institution.

“We need research that answers real problems, and CSIR is well placed to lead that effort. I look forward to deeper collaboration as we pursue the solutions that put Ghana first.”

The Vice conveyed government’s utmost admiration for CSIR’s transformative work over the years.

She encouraged the team to step even closer to government, to speak boldly, and to make their work even more visible.

She urged them to engage more in exhibitions, public engagement and policy support, noting that they are essential.

The CSIR team expressed appreciation for government’s support, including the operationalisation of the Ghana Research Fund and the opportunity to join the World Food Programme engagements, an avenue that strengthened their international exposure.

They also raised important concerns about staffing levels and infrastructure.