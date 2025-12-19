Ablakwa deploys six new buses to ease transport burden of Foreign Affairs Ministry staff 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has taken a significant step to improve staff welfare and productivity with the commissioning of six new buses to support the daily transportation needs of its workers.

Particularly junior staff, who have long struggled with the stress of commuting in Accra's congested public transport system, will have some reprieve.

The commissioning of the buses forms part of broader efforts by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to improve working conditions and institutional effectiveness.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, who officially handed over the buses, said the initiative was a direct response to concerns raised by staff during his first interaction with them on his assumption of office earlier this year.

He recalled that on his first day at the Ministry in Accra, transportation challenges emerged strongly during an open engagement with workers.

“Staff, particularly the junior staff, were concerned about their mode of transport to work and from work,” Mr Ablakwa said.

He said: “I promised that within my first year in office, I would ensure that we delivered buses to ease the stress that our hardworking and dynamic staff go through on a daily basis.”

The six vehicles, which are 2025-model Toyota Coaster buses, are fully air-conditioned 29-seaters acquired through a competitive procurement process in line with Ghana's public procurement laws.

According to the minister, the ministry provided detailed specifications covering seating configuration, spaciousness, air-conditioning, brand and model, to ensure comfort and value for money.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the intervention came at a time when public discourse had increasingly focused on the inadequacies of Ghana's urban transport system and the toll it took on workers, especially during peak hours.

He said the daily ordeal of rushing to work in the morning and returning home late in the evening often left workers exhausted and less prepared for the following day.

“I am delighted that we in the Foreign Ministry have been able to lift that burden and ease the stress our colleagues were facing when commuting,” he said.

He added that the provision of comfortable transport was particularly important given the professional demands of foreign service officers, whose work often requires formal dressing and long working hours.

Beyond staff welfare, the minister stressed that the buses would also serve operational needs of the ministry, including protocol and logistical arrangements for official events and visiting delegations.

He noted that the timing of the delivery was especially appropriate, coming at a period of increased activity due to end-of-year engagements, international meetings and the arrival of guests from the diaspora for the Ministry's Diaspora Summit.

Mr Ablakwa appealed to drivers assigned to the buses to observe all road safety regulations and to uphold the image of the Ministry.

“You are carrying the image of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a very esteemed image, and we expect you to drive carefully and professionally,” he said, warning that the public would be encouraged to report any misconduct.

He also tasked the Estate and General Services Bureau to put in place a strong maintenance regime to ensure the longevity of the vehicles, noting that with proper care, the buses should remain in good condition for many years.

The minister further expressed the expectation that the availability of official transport would enhance punctuality and productivity among staff.

Ambassador Khadija Iddrisu, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pledged that management would ensure the vehicles were put to good use and properly maintained.

She assured the minister and staff that a strict maintenance schedule would be enforced to protect the investment and guarantee long-term serviceability.

Madam Ninette Ivo, a Director at the Estate and General Services Bureau, described the commissioning as a “remarkable end to the year,” noting that the transportation challenges were raised barely ten months earlier, in February 2025.

She praised the minister's responsiveness, saying the swift delivery of the buses demonstrated decisive and people-centred leadership.

“These buses are an investment in staff welfare, punctuality and productivity,” she said, and that, “by easing our daily commute, they will allow us to arrive earlier, be more energized and better prepared to serve our nation, Ghana.”

Ms Ivo added that beyond efficiency, the shared commute would strengthen camaraderie among staff and foster a stronger sense of community within the ministry.

She urged both drivers and passengers to act as custodians of the assets by ensuring careful use, cleanliness and adherence to maintenance schedules.

GNA