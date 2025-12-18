Ghana’s Economy and the Rise of Mobile Money Borrowing: Why 22% of Adults Now Owe through Mobile Finance

In recent financial data released by the World Bank in its 2025 Global Findex Report, about 22% of Ghanaian adults reported borrowing from mobile money providers a notable shift in how many individuals access credit in the economy.

What the 22% Figure Means

The 22% statistic does not mean that 22% of adults literally “own MTN” or are formal debtors to MTN specifically, but rather that 22% of adults in Ghana have taken loans through mobile money platforms such as MTN Mobile Money (Momo) and other mobile financial service providers.

Mobile money borrowing is part of a broader category of digital and formal credit, in which regulated financial services (banks, mobile money wallets, and licensed lending apps) provide small, short-term loans. This method has rapidly grown as digital financial inclusion expands across Ghana.

Why Mobile Money Borrowing Is Growing

Several economic and social trends help explain why nearly one in five adults uses mobile money for credit:

Financial Inclusion and Convenience

Mobile money services have expanded access to financial products for people without traditional bank accounts, especially in rural areas or among lower-income groups. Borrowing via mobile money is usually fast and requires minimal paperwork compared with formal bank loans.

Contribution to Formal Borrowing Rates

The World Bank notes that the increase in mobile money loans from 2021 to 2024 helped raise the overall rate of formal borrowing in Ghana. Adults who might not have otherwise accessed regulated credit are now counted in “formal borrowing” statistics because of mobile money lending.

Gender and Income Disparities

While overall borrowing rates between men and women in Ghana are similar, women are about 4 percentage points less likely than men to borrow through mobile money. There are also gaps between wealthier and poorer households in terms of access to these services.

What It Doesn’t Mean

Not everyone who borrows through mobile money owes large sums many loans are small, short-term advances (sometimes below GH¢1,000) meant for immediate needs.

The statistic is not an MTN-specific debt measure; rather, it reflects use of mobile money borrowing generally, which includes various platforms in Ghana’s financial ecosystem.

Economic Implications

Mobile money borrowing is reshaping credit access in Ghana providing immediate financial relief for many, but also raising questions about financial vulnerability when credit is used for basic survival rather than investment. According to some analysts:

Rapid growth in digital credit may lead to over-dependence on short-term loans, especially among lower-income adults with limited savings.

Regulation and consumer protection remain important, as rapid digital credit expansion can expose borrowers to high costs or cycles of debt if not carefully managed.

What Analysts Are Saying

Experts see this trend as a double-edged sword:

Positive: Mobile money lending increases financial inclusion and helps adults access formal credit that otherwise wouldn’t.

Challenging: Without adequate financial education and borrower protections, people especially the poorest may find themselves reliant on digital loans to cover basic needs rather than build wealth.

Conclusion

The statistic that 22% of Ghanaian adults borrow from mobile money services reflects a major shift in how credit is accessed in the country’s evolving digital economy. It highlights both the growing role of fintech in financial inclusion and the need for policies that promote responsible lending and consumer protection as mobile credit services continue to expand.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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