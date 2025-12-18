ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 18 Dec 2025 General News

Inclusive education is a necessity — Vice President

By Simon Agbovi
Inclusive education is a necessity — Vice President

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has reiterated the need for inclusive education. This was during a Nativity Play and Carols Night at the New Horizon Special School.

She described the festive as a night of pure joy and talent, with performances from the students filled with full of passion, confidence and heart.

“This is a reminder about why inclusive education is a necessity. Every child has potential. Every child deserves a system that sees their abilities before their limitations,” she stated.

The Vice President expressed delight about some beautiful products from the school’s vocational programme.

“A reminder that talent exists everywhere when we make room for it. These students are our citizens and our children; our duty is to help them obtain dignity and opportunity.”

She also commended parents, teachers, caregivers, management and board for creating a space where differently abled children are supported to learn, express themselves, and thrive.

1218202551737-0f72ylkxwr-06e107c5-9182-4313-a378-694da0e5d603.jpeg

1218202551737-rvmypdb553-3cd4f47d-9bae-45a4-bbdc-53bd05254162.jpeg

1218202551742-0f72ylkxxs-4d698006-c66e-4c00-bd79-1580f3d5e4ee.jpeg

1218202551744-ptkwo0a442-b747fdd5-f072-4493-ad3a-155bfeceeb54.jpeg

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: simon-agbovi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu It's alarming how SHS students have the courage to sell marijuana on campus; let...

3 hours ago

Mahama charges new Auditor-General to be bold, fair and independent Mahama charges new Auditor-General to be bold, fair and independent

3 hours ago

Dr. Pamela Graham sworn in as Ghanas first female Auditor-General Dr. Pamela Graham sworn in as Ghana’s first female Auditor-General

4 hours ago

Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah Government appoints Brig. Gen. Okae-Yeboah to lead nationwide flood mitigation t...

4 hours ago

South African Policelinkkilling of Ghanaian national in Cape Town to extortion, not xenophobia South African Police link killing of Ghanaian national in Cape Town to extortion...

4 hours ago

GMetforecasts moderate rainfall over the weekend GMet forecasts moderate rainfall over the weekend

4 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education Gov't to build 10 new SHSs, rehabilitate 150 existing ones — Haruna Iddrisu

5 hours ago

GH¢100m allocated annually for special needs education — Haruna Iddrisu GH¢100m allocated annually for special needs education — Haruna Iddrisu

5 hours ago

Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, also known as Dada Joe Remix Dada Joe Remix pleads guilty in US Court to multi-million-dollar romance fraud

Just in....
body-container-line