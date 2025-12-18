Inclusive education is a necessity — Vice President

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has reiterated the need for inclusive education. This was during a Nativity Play and Carols Night at the New Horizon Special School.

She described the festive as a night of pure joy and talent, with performances from the students filled with full of passion, confidence and heart.

“This is a reminder about why inclusive education is a necessity. Every child has potential. Every child deserves a system that sees their abilities before their limitations,” she stated.

The Vice President expressed delight about some beautiful products from the school’s vocational programme.

“A reminder that talent exists everywhere when we make room for it. These students are our citizens and our children; our duty is to help them obtain dignity and opportunity.”

She also commended parents, teachers, caregivers, management and board for creating a space where differently abled children are supported to learn, express themselves, and thrive.