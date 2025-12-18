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Vice President meets AAU leadership to discuss proposal for full diplomatic status

By Simon Agbovi
General News Vice President meets AAU leadership to discuss proposal for full diplomatic status
THU, 18 DEC 2025

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has met with the leadership of the Association of African Universities (AAU) to discuss a proposal for the Association to be granted full diplomatic status, in recognition of its continental mandate and growing global relevance.

During the first term of H.E. John Dramani Mahama as President, with Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang serving as Minister of Education, the government supported the association in several ways, particularly with regard to the establishment of its permanent headquarters and its institutional development.

Founded on the Pan-African vision of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the AAU was established to advance education, research, and knowledge-sharing across the continent.

Today, the Association brings together over 450 universities across 46 countries, serving as a key platform for academic collaboration in Africa.

In her remarks, Prof. Naana reaffirmed her continued support for the work of the Association.

She encouraged the leadership to engage the public and relevant stakeholders more actively on the impact of its initiatives.

She noted that making the association’s contributions more visible would strengthen its advocacy efforts and ensure that its influence in shaping Africa’s higher education and research agenda continues to grow.

The leadership of the Association expressed gratitude to the Vice President for her sustained support and commitment to strengthening the AAU.

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Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: simon-agbovi

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