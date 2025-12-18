I have formally submitted a request for Ofori-Atta’s extradition — Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has revealed that his office has formally transmitted a request to the United States authorities for the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The request follows criminal charges filed against the former minister by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over alleged corruption and corruption-related offences.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, December 18, the Attorney General explained that his office acted after receiving and reviewing a formal request from the OSP.

“Following a preliminary review, our international cooperation unit observed that certain aspects of the request required clarification and enhancement to align with applicable legal and procedural requirements,” he said.

He noted that after the OSP provided additional documentation, the process was concluded and forwarded through the appropriate channels.

“On December 10, 2025, my office transmitted the complete extradition request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for onward transmission to the competent authorities in the United States of America, specifically the Department of Justice,” Dr. Ayine stated.

The Attorney General said the decision now rests with U.S. judicial authorities to determine whether there is sufficient basis for Mr. Ofori-Atta and his alleged accomplice to be extradited to Ghana to stand trial.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, who is reportedly receiving medical treatment abroad, was earlier declared wanted by the OSP after failing to honour multiple invitations for questioning.

The OSP later sought an INTERPOL Red Notice for his arrest as part of investigations into alleged abuse of public office for profit, including matters relating to the National Cathedral project and the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract.

On Tuesday, November 18, the OSP filed 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences against the former finance minister, SML, and six other individuals.