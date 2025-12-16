When the battle ragges, there the loyalty of the soldier is proven

Anytime NDC is in opposition he shows up to the Grassroots and Footsoldiers to support their course.

When NDC went to opposition in 2016, many NDC Appointees went into hiding deserting the Grassroots. Many did not pick calls of the Grassroots neither did they bother about the plight of the Grassroots.

Times were very difficult for the NDC Grassroots because of the economic hardship the then Nana Akuffo Addo and Alhaji Dr Bawumia NPP government have subjected Ghanaians to and at the time NDC Party was in opposition. Many were left at the Mercy of no one. They became victims of circumstances. Some died as results.

But Chief Julius Debrah was one of the few who sticked their necks out to support the Grassroots and sustain their livelihood for almost 8yrs using proceeds of his personal business to pay bills, school fees, hospital bills, rent, personal upkeep as well as other emergencies and needs.

" It was a rescuing the perishing and caring for the dying mantra"

Furthermore, he never deserted our then Flagbearer and Presidential Candidate John Mahama like others did. He was there for him and stood by him throughout the difficult times in opposition and toured the entire country with him to campaign for victory. He was one of the few who pulled resources to finance the party in opposition and the entire campaign that brought us this far.

Anytime he invites me to his office, I Saw many NDC surrogates present wanting for support. Hundreds of them on daily basis.

I once asked him, So Chief how do you manage to take care of these people on daily basis because you also have a family to take care of? His answer was so touching, it shook my Bones and spine.

He said to me "My brother, that's how God created me. To share the little I have with the downtrodden, the needy, the fatherless, the motherless, the window and all and sundry who needs help if I have the means. I can't stop doing good because I know how it feels when a person is in need. I do this for God and humanity" In doing so, I find my true identity.

Wow!! Hearing this from an astute and selfless politician led me to the conviction that the future is bright for the NDC party. JD is a Leader whose love and generosity transcends through the hearts. Whiles Julius Ceasar conquered Kingdoms. JD conquers hearts.

To wit, He is a Unifier who diligently served all the three Leaders of the NDC party. From JJ Rawlings, Prof. Atta Mills to John Mahama. So anytime the Battle raged, he proves his loyalty. For which reason, his in-depth knowledge about governance and Leadership are unquestionable.As, Chief of staff, he is leading the JM Reset Agenda which is yielding positive dividends per economic indicators.

As a business mugul, he believes in economic prosperity for all par equal distribution of state resources to the benefit of the ordinary citizens. Having engaged him, he posses the prowess of Industrialization, the Capital Market, equal distribution of wealth and Social Justice An inclination of an upright Man.

So, Through it all he stood for all of NDC leaders and the Grassroots in the most difficult times of the NDC Party. So, Because of the coat of many colours he wears, am so convinced that given the opportunity, he will complete the Reset Agenda of the NDC government.

Let's give Time some space.When the trumpet is blown, we shall have something to say. :

"When The battle rages, there the loyalty of the Soldier is proven....Hate doesn't win, Love does"

Michael Richmond Smart-Abbey, Ph.D.

(Political and Security Analyst, Writer and Author)