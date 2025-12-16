Menstrual hygiene remains critical issue, reason govt commits GHC292.4 million to free sanitary pad initiative — VEEP

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said menstrual hygiene remains a critical issue, as far too many girls continue to rely on improvised or substandard products.

She said this aligns with the government’s commitment to allocate GHC292.4 million in the 2026 budget for the Free Sanitary Pad Initiative, which targets female students across the country.

According to her, the intervention aims to combat period poverty, reduce absenteeism, and support girls’ education.

She also disclosed that the President has directed that all sanitary pads distributed under the initiative be manufactured in Ghana.

“The sight of schoolgirls receiving locally manufactured sanitary pads, proudly branded ‘Made in Ghana,’ is a reminder of what inclusive development looks like in practice,” the Vice President said.

She noted that the project will increase Ghana’s supply of locally produced sanitary pads while creating more jobs.

“It is a clear demonstration of what deliberate policy direction, private sector confidence, and local manufacturing can achieve when aligned with national priorities,” she added.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency President Mahama, the government is determined to transform the economy by focusing on import substitution, industrial manufacturing, and value addition. The partnership with the Sunda Group and Softcare reflects growing confidence in Ghana’s improving economic stability and business environment,” she said.

She further stated that Africa must move beyond exporting raw materials such as cocoa, oil, and minerals, emphasizing that “the future lies in value addition, local production, and industries that create jobs and retain wealth within our economies.”