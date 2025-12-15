NSA removes over 8,000 ghost names, prevents GH₵68m annual loss — Director-General

The National Service Authority (NSA) has disclosed that it has removed more than 8,000 ghost names from its payroll, a move that has saved the state over GH₵68 million annually.

The discovery followed a nationwide investigation into irregularities in the national service enrolment and payment system.

The exercise also led to the arrest of several staff of both tertiary institutions and the NSA, now under investigation by security agencies.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, December 15, Acting Director-General of the NSA, Ruth Dela Seddoh, said the authority flagged a total of 8,105 suspicious names, with 1,840 individuals completely suspended pending further investigations.

“Due to the outcome of our very detailed, thorough and comprehensive investigation, we made shocking discoveries that resulted in the flagging of about 8,105 individuals in the system,” she said.

The investigations uncovered serious irregularities linked to three tertiary institutions; the University for Development Studies (UDS), Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), and Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

According to the NSA, the probe involved forensic analysis of payment records, cross-checking enrolment data with institutional and National Identification Authority databases, and on-site verification visits.

Madam Dela Seddoh said at least 10 staff from the affected institutions have been arrested, while some NSA staff are also undergoing interrogation.

She noted that without the intervention, unqualified individuals would have been enrolled and paid as service personnel, undermining the credibility of the scheme.

“The efficient system and the swift actions taken have prevented potential financial losses to the state which would have amounted to GH₵68,640,000 per year,” she stated.

To prevent a recurrence, the NSA boss noted that her outfit has strengthened verification protocols, introduced automated cross-checks, intensified audits of institutional submissions, and is pursuing legal action against all persons found culpable.