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Corruption thrives when yesterday’s sins protect today’s leaders. Break the cycle.

Feature Article Corruption thrives when yesterday’s sins protect today’s leaders. Break the cycle.
MON, 15 DEC 2025 2

Today, 15th December, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces the Covid-19 inquiry. He is expected to account for what he did, what he failed to do, and what he still claims not to know. The UK understands that the pandemic was not only a human tragedy but also a financial disaster, exposing deep flaws in its systems.

By probing relentlessly, the inquiry is unearthing mistakes and shortcomings that contributed to unnecessary deaths and heavy financial losses. This process, though painful, is building institutional memory—valuable lessons for how to respond better next time. Even limited financial recoveries are being pursued.

We shouldn’t kid ourselves: cover-ups and endless apologism never help

Meanwhile, in Ghana, authorities pretend to be searching for Ken Ofori-Atta while others who oversaw Covid-19 finances—including deputies—walk freely, untouched, as if accountability is optional. Everyone knows the Covid-19 funds must be investigated, yet those who should face questioning are issuing veiled threats, warning against any probe. Their intimidation works, not because of current corruption, but because those in power today carry the weight of their own past.

Brothers in corruption culture must cease. Period

Like members of a secret society, they move masked but recognize each other. The real difficulty in fighting corruption lies in this open secret: those in charge today and those before them share knowledge of each other’s misdeeds. As the Akan saying goes, “Oyaa suro oyaa”—knowing you, knowing me. You cannot scare me when I know your sins too.

Serious discipline must return to our systems

We Ghanaians have been left vulnerable, spread-eagled by politicians and elites. Yet I hope my pessimism is wrong. I want Mahama’s government to prove the doubters wrong—by enforcing discipline, by breaking the cycle of impunity, by showing that governance can rise above corruption. If that happens, Ghana wins.

Mansa Musa
Mansa Musa, © 2025

Mansa Musa of NFM RadioColumn: Mansa Musa

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/15/2025 4:41:30 PM

All those corrupt politicians are going to be set free because 'each one fears the other one'

Comments2

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